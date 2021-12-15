Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
Coway to Exhibit Smart Home Innovations For Healthier Living at CES 2022, On-site & Virtually

15 dicembre 2021 | 09.00
- Coway to present its vision for a better life through environmental home appliance innovations at CES 2022 and an online virtual experience.

- The premium line, Cowaymega series, featuring Airmega, and Bidetmega, to be showcased for the North American and European markets.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," today announced it will showcase its latest environmental home appliance innovations at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Coway invites CES 2022 attendees to come to the Venetian Expo, booth #52509, in Las Vegas, or to visit its virtual 'CES 2022 Coway Brand Site' to explore its innovations from the comforts of their home.

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, CES is the world's most influential annual tech trade show where exhibitors unveil their latest innovations to the public.

Under the theme We innovate for your better life, Coway is sharing its vision for homes of the future and how next-generation technologies add more convenience to our everyday lives. To offer a glimpse into the future of home technology, Coway will display its innovative water purifiers, air purifiers, and sleep products that elevate how we live.

The exhibition will feature four main zones, 'Smart Sleep Solution,' 'Noble,' 'Icon,' and 'Airmega.' Each of these will showcase how Coway's innovative technologies redefine mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets. The Airmega zone will feature the premium, award-winning lineup of the Europe-available Airemga air purifiers including Airmega Mighty(AP-1512HH), Airmega 150(AP-1019C), and Airmega Jet(AP-1220B).

Those not in attendance can experience the CES Coway Booth via the 'CES 2022 Coway Brand Site' brand site. The digital platform will feature exhibited products, Coway X BTS content, and provide access to on-site events. For press, business partners, and visitors, pre-registration for booth tours and meetings are also available.

WHERE: Venetian Expo Booth #52509, and online at CES 2022 Coway Brand Site PRESS KIT: Coway Press Kit

"It's an honor to bring our latest smart home innovations, born from 32 years of water, air, and design expertise, to CES 2022. We hope these will give an insight into the potential of how Coway's life solutions can shape our future everyday lives," said Rodney Ryu, the Managing Director of Coway Europe B.V.

Since globally expanding to Europe in the 2000s, Coway has introduced industry-leading air purifiers that make European's home lifestyles even healthier. In 2021, the company established its regional headquarter 'Coway Europe B.V.' in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, and released the premium Airmega line in the European market. This range includes the CES-exhibited products, Airmega Jet(AP-1220B)*, Airmega Mighty(AP-1512HH)**, and Airmega 150(AP-1019C)***, which are internationally recognized for their advanced performance and innovative designs. Coway Europe's next step is to launch Under-the-Sink (UTS) water purifiers which are ideal for the European environment and boast world-class purification technology.

For more information, please visit https://en.coway.com

* Airmega Jet(AP-1220B) with revolutionary MegaJet™ technology ranked 1st at the prestigious Swedish product testing lab Testfakta**Airmega Mighty(AP-1512HH) with ionizer named as the top pick by the New York Times' Wirecutter for 7 consecutive years***Airmega 150(AP-1019C), built for easy maintenance, received excellence in design at three international awards — iF Design Award, Good Design Award, and IDEA Award

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1709157/Coway_Booth_at_CES_2022__Front.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395396/Logo_Logo.jpg

