Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:18 Covid Sicilia, oggi 1.450 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 15 aprile

18:02 Covid Italia, oggi 16.974 contagi e 380 morti: bollettino 15 aprile

18:00 Un hub per l’idrogeno verde a Venezia

17:59 Taobuk: 'Metamorfosi d'Europa', a giugno la Seconda Conferenza di Messina

17:58 Covid Lombardia, oggi 2.722 contagi e 65 morti: dati 15 aprile. A Milano 293 casi

17:51 Milano, spaccia droga con figlia di 5 anni in auto: arrestato

17:43 Processo Ruby Ter, Berlusconi ricoverato: slitta sentenza a Siena

17:43 Covid, Vaia: "Chi è vaccinato deve poter viaggiare in aereo"

17:32 Covid Piemonte, oggi 1.264 contagi e 26 morti: bollettino 15 aprile

17:12 Covid Calabria, oggi 560 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 15 aprile

16:58 AstraZeneca, stop vaccinazioni per militari e forze dell'ordine

16:45 Bibanca, Mariani confermato presidente ed entrano in cda Mameli e Campanardi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Crane Capacity Record Breaker: XCMG Crawler Crane XGC88000 Completes Installation of 2600-ton Hydrogenation Reactor in China 10 Days Ahead of Schedule

15 aprile 2021 | 12.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIANYUNGANG, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XGC88000, the world's largest crawler crane developed by XCMG (SHE:000425) with a record-breaking capacity of 4,000 tons, has once again set a new hoisting record on April 10 at the Shenghong refinery project construction site in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province as it successfully completed the installation of 2,600 tons of tower equipment.

Crane Capacity Record Breaker: XCMG Crawler Crane XGC88000 Completes Installation of 2600-ton Hydrogenation Reactor in China 10 Days Ahead of Schedule.

The world's No.1 crawler crane, with CE Mark approved, has three internationally pioneering technologies, six world-leading technologies and more than 80 national patents. The XGC88000 was a major breakthrough in the industry and the first model to realize modular design for agile construction, helping China to overcome the long-term monopoly of foreign brands in the sector of super tonnage cranes.

Since the XGC88000 came onto the market in 2013, it has taken lead roles in major construction projects worldwide delivering superb achievements. It set the largest hoisting record of 2,155 tons in 2013 after hoisting and installing a Fischer–Tropsch process reactor, and the latest 2,600-ton lifting weight not only broke the model's own record since its market release, but also set a new engineering-applied record for the world's largest mobile crawler crane.

The XGC88000 crawler cranes have participated in 26 major construction projects in China and abroad, including the Hengli project in Dalian, Shenghong refinery in Lianyungang, Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia and Duqm Oil Refinery in Oman. The model has lifted and installed more than 100 units of equipment over 1,000 tonnage, with the total lifting weight reaching 200,000 tons and a total safe operation time of nearly 10,000 hours.

"The XGC88000 has truly become the industry's first 4,000-tonnage crawler crane that has been put into operation with the broadest application, most mature technologies and highest sales. It's a pinnacle product developed with independent innovation and is considered a proud calling card for China's equipment manufacturing industries," said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG.

On April 17, the XGC88000 will join hands with a 5,000-ton gantry crane to lift Asia's largest pressure vessel manufacturer's tower with a maximum transportation weight in Guangdong Province.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on FacebookTwitterYouTubeLinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488576/1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Crane Capacity record Breaker XCMG crawler Crane Re Order Buffer crawler
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza