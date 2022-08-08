Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 21:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:01 Elezioni 2022, sondaggista Noto: "Calenda e Renzi insieme? Partenza a doppia cifra"

21:52 Covid, matematico Roccetti: "Infezioni almeno 5-10 volte superiori a dato ufficiale"

21:48 E' morta Olivia Newton-John, la star di Grease aveva 73 anni

21:47 Lars von Trier ha il morbo di Parkinson

21:40 Juventus, Szczesny stop per infortunio. Mercato, news Rabiot

21:34 'Calenda ha abbandonato', fine dell'alleanza in chat

21:00 Soverato, famiglia colpita da un fulmine in spiaggia: grave il padre

20:31 Coppa Italia 2022, Modena-Sassuolo 3-2: gialloblù ai sedicesimi

19:58 Ostia, rissa in stabilimento: grave bagnante ferito con cacciavite

19:46 Francia, il beluga della Senna verrà riportato in mare

19:04 Roma, Perez a un passo dal Celta Vigo

18:59 Elezioni 2022, contatti in corso tra Di Maio e Partito animalista italiano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Creality CR-Laser Falcon Makes it Easier Than Ever to Engrave and Cut A Masterpiece

08 agosto 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, officially introduced its laser engraver and cutter, CR-Laser Falcon, at the "Make it NEO-Creality Summer Upgrade" ceremony on August 5, 2022. The CR-Laser Falcon with a 10W module and the proven 3D core technology of the Creality Ender 3D series, ensures quality, stability, and accuracy. It will be available in the United States at the official Creality Store from August 18, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Users in European countries can also purchase from store.creality.com/de on August 22, at 10:00 a.m. (GMT+2).

Enter the CR-Laser Falcon with its 10W laser module. It features 0.06mm of precision, 12mm one-pass cutting and easy operation. For all types of users, from DIY hobbyists to those that run a maker's workshop, it is a useful machine to have access to. The latest CR-Laser Falcon 10W has stronger engraving and cutting performance. With the advanced LD+FAC+C-Lens technology, it compresses the focal spot to only 0.06mm which translates to sharp and deep edges, as well as clean engravings. 

The 10W laser module makes it easier to cut through thicker materials. It can cut through 12mm wood board with one pass and engraves patterns on objects as hard as stainless steel.

One-button control makes this engraving machine really easy to use, which can be operated offline. It is perfect for users to use indoors, outdoors or wherever they like without a computer. 

About Release Benefits

The 10W Laser Engraver will be available on Creality US online store on 10:00am(EDT), 18th, Aug. while be available on Creality European online store on 10:00am(GMT+2), 18th, Aug.Users might have chance to get it  with 50% OFF and get a $100 return within the first two hours. The release benefits are really attractive! Set your alarm and grab the deal!

10W CR-Laser Falcon Details: https://bit.ly/3vMFit6

Online Store: https://bit.ly/3BMHqou

About Creality

Creality is a leading, global consumer-level 3D printing brand, focusing on 3D printer research and production. The self-developed and manufacturing FDM and Resin 3D printers are pioneering in the 3D printing market. In 2021, Creality developed and launched our first laser engraving machines, CV-01, and then the CV-01 Pro, 5W CR-Laser Falcon, 10W CR-Laser Falcon. We are constantly updating our laser engravers in terms of laser power, engraving size, and structure to meet the ongoing upgrading needs of users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873975/image_5024492_26304411.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza it will at it Easier Than Ever .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Zaporizhzhya, Guterres: "Ogni attacco a centrale nucleare è suicida"
News to go
Gaza, cessate il fuoco tra Israele e Jihad islamica: ultime news
News to go
Colombia, si insedia neo presidente Gustavo Petro
News to go
Auguri a Dustin Hoffman, l'attore compie 85 anni
News to go
Vaiolo scimmie, vaccinazione al via a Roma
News to go
Ryanair, nuovo sciopero: ancora disagi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina Russia, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Calenda? Sua scelta aiuta a vincere Meloni e Salvini"
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Enac: In primi 6 mesi traffico passeggeri 4 volte quello 2021"
News to go
Scuola e covid, presidi bocciano nuove linee guida
News to go
Turismo, Confcommercio: "Tornano gli stranieri"
News to go
Birra, Coldiretti: "Consumi estivi in Italia a +20%"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza