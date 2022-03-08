Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:05 Caro benzina, ecco quanto costerà fare il pieno

10:57 Guerra Ucraina e 8 marzo, il messaggio delle donne al fronte - Video

10:54 M5S, vertici restano congelati: Tribunale Napoli rigetta ricorso Conte

10:39 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, evacuati i primi civili a Sumy - Video

10:33 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Stakhovsky: "Italia non durerebbe un giorno"

10:18 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti oltre 12.000 soldati Russia"

09:57 Guerra Ucraina, Borrell: "Russia Today e Sputnik armi del Cremlino"

09:52 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Oggi guerra qui, poi conflitto mondiale"

09:37 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, attivi i primi corridoi umanitari

09:07 Meteo, con Burian picco di gelo e maltempo sull'Italia

08:21 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, 007 Kiev: ucciso generale russo Gerasimov

08:09 Terremoto, quattro scosse oggi in provincia di Genova

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Creating a Sustainable Workplace, Hisense Encourages Females to Achieve Better-self in Every Aspects

08 marzo 2022 | 02.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2021 finds that gender equality is over 135.6 years away, meaning the world needs to pay more attention to achieving gender equality for a sustainable future. To address and alleviate gender inequality, this year's theme for International Women's Day is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", encouraging communities to unite and create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive place for all.

Hisense considers respecting gender parity, diversity, and inclusiveness in the workplace is essential, the corporate works to ensure every employee feels as if they belong to teams that embrace diverse talents and provide equal opportunities for unleashing each employees' potential, helping employees reach personal goals, or challenge their limits, to become a better-self.

Hisense Encourages Women to Shine in Every Aspects in Workplace

Recognizing these unexpected obstacles and challenges women face, especially in careers, Hisense fully recognized the importance of creating a balanced, diverse, and equal workplace. Currently, females account for 41.6% of Hisense International's global workforce, higher than World Bank's latest global female workforce average of 38.89%.

As Hisense strives for a more inclusive and diverse corporate culture, more female employees are becoming more outstanding within the industry.

Li Wenli, General Manager of Hisense Japan, is regarded as a model leader by many of her young colleagues because she commits herself to her career, empowers, and fights for continuous improvement of her team, career, and corporate achievements. Since joining Hisense, she has lived in Japan independently and led her team to achieve a 10 times sales increase in 10 years. As an outstanding female employee, she has constantly challenged herself and encouraged more women to pursue their dreams, strive in the workplace, and become the best in their field.

Luna Nortje, Senior Executive and head of CE, HA, and the Mobile sales departments in Hisense South Africa, says that Hisense corporate style is humble and integrity, while the greatest strength of the company is embracing diversity and providing equal opportunities regardless of nationality. Luna continuously encourages female employees to make their voices heard, and truly unleash their full potential to be a better-self.

Supports Females in Sports, Enables Females to Extend Potential in Various Fields

Hisense is a proud partner of the UEFA Women's EURO 2022, following the sponsorship of the tournament in 2017. To continuously inspire women in sport, Hisense joint hand with UEFA will launch the 'Remember the Name' campaign, attracting wider attention for women's football, giving female players the recognition, they deserve, making them shine and household names worldwide.

What deeply binds Hisense to sports are the shared values of effort, teamwork, respect, and camaraderie. Moving forward, Hisense will continue to create a more equal and sustainable environment for women, girls, and all, by deepening the core technology and becoming a trustworthy international brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760698/image_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760699/image_2.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
gender equality gender inequality gender Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow
Vedi anche
New to go
Nuovo digitale terrestre tv, da oggi switch off nazionale
News
Istat, in Italia famiglie sempre più piccole
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 7 marzo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Draghi a Bruxelles
News to go
Mascherine al chiuso, il monito di Cartabellotta
News to go
Caro bollette luce e gas, domani decisione su ricorso Codacons
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Mariupol assediata: in fila per acqua - Video
Ucraina, Draghi: "Russia determinata, vuole sconfiggerla" - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Odessa si prepara ad assedio - Video
Ucraina, Draghi: "Ue aiuti chi è più penalizzato da sanzioni" - Video
News to go
Paralimpiadi invernali 2022, Bertagnolli oro in combinata
News to go
Ucraina, stop export per affrontare carenza di cibo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza