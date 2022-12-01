Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Creating the Leaders of Tomorrow: Valuable 500 Reach Milestone for 'Generation Valuable' on International Day for Persons with Disabilities

01 dicembre 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) the Valuable 500 today announces reaching the goal of securing 75 mentees and mentors as the inaugural cohort for its innovative leadership 'Generation Valuable' programme from companies in every continent. This follows the launch of the search for the leaders of tomorrow at WEF in May.

 

Research shows that marginalised talent often faces systemic barriers to promotion, leading to a shockingly low number of disabled people in leadership positions – particularly within the executive level and C-Suite. Generation Valuable seeks to address the gap in disability talent, at all levels, by creating an opportunity for one rising leader from each member company to receive training provided by some of the world's leading disability inclusion and leadership development experts, as well as an internal executive mentor.

The mentors will champion the development of their mentees by sharing industry insights, encouraging growth mindsets, and equipping them with the tools necessary to flourish in business. The programme will strengthen participants' personal leadership identities to cultivate environments that execute business strategies with an ESG and equity lens.

Caroline Casey, Founder, the Valuable 500 commented:"Generation Valuable will amplify real talent and pave the way for eliminating outdated biases that prevent aspiring leaders from attaining the C-Suite rung on their career ladders. I am truly excited for our next steps and look forward, as a Collective, to building better faster together."

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO, ISS Group commented: "We believe that this mentoring programme offers a unique opportunity not only to gain further insights into the challenges that upcoming leaders with (dis)abilities face but also to make sure we foster a truly diverse and inclusive leadership culture. We can't wait to get started with this great initiative,"

Julie Nicholson, Key Account Manager, ISS Ireland, commented:"When I received my diagnosis, it was as if a room of darkness was suddenly filled with light. It all made sense. This new awareness, combined with great support from ISS, has given me a fresh perspective on my life and career.  I love my job, but this is just the beginning."

Generation Valuable will be co-chaired by powerhouses in DEI Fred Moltz, Head of Accessibility, Verizon, Sam Latif, Company Accessibility Leader, P&G and KR Liu, Head of Brand Accessibility, Google.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959747/Generation_Valuable.jpg

Media contacts:Charlane RobinsonHead of Communications, the Valuable 500Email:  Charlane.Robinson@thevaluable500.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/creating-the-leaders-of-tomorrow-valuable-500-reach-milestone-for-generation-valuable-on-international-day-for-persons-with-disabilities-301691329.html

