Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 13:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:53 Superlega, Codacons: "Esposto ad Antitrust per abuso di posizione dominante"

12:45 Superlega, Nino D'Angelo: "Si facciano campionato per ricchi, quello non è calcio"

12:29 Grillo, Jasmine Cristallo: "Sconcertante maschilismo"

12:28 Covid, Spagna verso divieto fumo all'aperto: per esperti "diffonde il virus"

12:26 Italia-Usa: Alfonso Ruffo confermato nel Board della Niaf

12:22 Superlega, Cei tuona: "Sport non è business"

12:00 Grillo, Renzi: "Video scandaloso. Conte e Di Maio in silenzio"

11:52 Vaccino Covid, "CureVac sarà la rivoluzione"

11:50 Covid Toscana, oggi 644 contagi: bollettino 20 aprile

11:48 Superlega, Fifa avverte i club: "Pagherete per questo"

11:40 Covid Marche, oggi 211 contagi: bollettino 20 aprile

11:39 Isola dei Famosi, Isoardi dopo l'incidente: "Sto bene"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Creating Win-win: Techking Uses Three Levers to Partner with Manufacturers When Going Abroad

20 aprile 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 26th, Techking hosted the Overseas Localized Marketing and Services Exchange Conference in Beijing. Under the theme of "Going Abroad: Cooperation & Win-win", the event focused on how companies in engineering machinery industrial chain work together when going abroad. More than 30 companies attended the conference, including Rio Tinto, Lafarge, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. and China Railway Group Limited, and engineering machinery manufacturers such as XCMG Group and Shaanxi Tonly Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.. China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA) General-Secretary Wu Peiguo, and the Rubber Institute, The Chemical Industry and Engineering Society of China (CIESC) Director Ma Liangqing were also invited.

Mr. Wu and Mr. Ma shared insights from industrial development perspective and agreed global economic recovery and One Belt One Road initiative have brought historic opportunities to the companies in the upstream and downstream chains of Chinese engineering machinery industry, enabling them to work together in exploring global market. However, attention should be made to the issues in product delivery and service response in overseas markets, due to geographical limitation and other factors.

Techking President Tech Wang shared the company is employing three levers, products, channel ecosystem, and professional services, and cooperating with manufacturers in global expansion.

Techking persists in custom-made tires R&D by working closely with users and manufacturers and meeting clients' differentiated demands; with regards to product channels, Techking leverages its overseas subsidiaries and representative offices to build up an industrial alliance ecosystem with clients through shared channels, public platforms and joint promotion; in respect to professional service systems, Techking demands its subsidiaries, representative offices and agents in key countries resolve service issues within 24 hours and starts to deploy Techking Service Centers (TSC).

Techking has served companies from mining and construction industries in more than 160 countries and provides supporting services to nearly 40 manufacturers including SANY, Liebherr, Terex Group, XCMG, Zoomlion, and Sandvik Group. Its key accounts cover global leading giants in mining and construction industries, such as Rio Tinto, Glencore, BHP, and Zijin Mining.

President Wang said Techking would continue to strengthen the three levers by virtue of its competitive advantages and foster industrial partnership along with upstream and downstream companies in the chain; with strong collaboration and shared values, the vision of win-win in going abroad could be achieved.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Architettura_E_Edilizia China Molybdenum Co. Ltd. compagnia private limited company such as XCMG Group and Shaanxi Tonly Heavy Industries Co.
Vedi anche
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza