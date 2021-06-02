Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 17:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:40 Haiti, fonti: "Con ingegnere italiano rapito collaboratore haitiano"

15:39 Milano, auto sfonda recinzione e finisce nel parco: bimbo investito, è grave

15:25 Covid oggi Lazio, 211 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 2 giugno

15:17 Covid Friuli Venezia Giulia, oggi 29 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 2 giugno

15:06 Zaki resta in carcere, altri 45 giorni di custodia cautelare

14:48 Sileri: "Passerà tutto il 2022 prima di dimenticarci del Covid"

14:27 Ue: in Italia squilibri eccessivi, alto debito e bassa produttività

14:20 Chiara Ferragni si vaccina contro il Covid: "Fatelo tutti"

13:45 Etna, ennesima eruzione: aeroporto Catania operativo

13:25 Haiti, chi è l'ingegnere rapito

13:07 Israele, Herzog eletto nuovo presidente

12:45 Covid e ristoranti, Salvini: "Stop a ridicola limitazione dei 4 a tavola"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Creative Economy in the spotlight for the first time at Russia's leading business platform, the SPIEF

02 giugno 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --On 2nd June, more than 200 speakers will discuss the latest trends in the creative economy at a Creative Business Forum at this year's SPIEF, including: how to structure a creative ecosystem; women entrepreneurs in the sector; the development of cities and creative clusters; supporting emerging talent; digitalization; new media; blogging; arts; education; and sustainable fashion.

Business leaders, designers, urbanists, art world and media professionals will explore these issues with government representatives: Sergey Novikov, Chief of the Presidential Directorate for Social Projects; Olga Lyubimova, Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation; Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation; and Gulnaz Kadyrova, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

The Forum is developing a roadmap for 2021, including presence at key Russian business platforms and Dubai Expo.  International partner INTERNI's director, Gilda Bojardi, says: "Our partnership with the Creative Business Forum is about sharing best practice, making cultural exchanges and establishing an environment of mutual mentorship and learning.  Creativity is the glue that can connect us, sustainably, around the world."  

The Forum is on the UN's roadmap of significant events for the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, 2021.

The Innosocium Foundation is managing the Creative Business Forum and partnering with Qatar'sEducation Above All Foundation.  Qatar is SPIEF-2021's official guest country, so a special Russia-Qatar cultural dialogue session is programmed.

International speakers at the forum will include: director of the Istanbul Design Biennial, Deniz Ova; art specialist Simon de Pury; architect and curator of the Salone del Mobile Stefano Boeri; Ms Al-Remaihi, Director General of the Doha Film Institute; CEO of Aga Khan Trust for Culture, India, Ratish Nanda; Tarek Oliveira Shayya, Dubai Expo 2020; Design Miami Curatorial Director Aric Chen; Belgrade Design Week founder Jovan Jelovac; Marina Loshak, The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts; film director Timur Bekmambetov; Pavel Prigara, The Manege Central Exhibition Hall; and Daniil Milokhin, the famous TikTok blogger.

Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, said: "Holding this Forum at SPIEF for the first time is major recognition of the importance of this topic. We are on the verge of a new industrial policy in Russia and it will be based on the creative economy."

https://creativebusinessforum.com/

https://www.instagram.com/creativebusinessforum/

2-5 June 2021

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN95567 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza at Russia's leading business platform at this year's SPIEF Economy at
Vedi anche
Due Bitcoin (38mila euro) per non rivelare la sua attività di modella su sito erotico, la denuncia
Ndrangheta, incendio per convincere il negoziante a vendere: 2 arresti
Funivia Mottarone, Tadini lascia il carcere: va ai domiciliari
Letta: "Con Salvini lavoriamo per Italia, alle elezioni ci divideremo"
Carla Fracci, feretro lascia chiesa San Marco tra applausi
Vaccino covid 12-15 anni, Palù: "Da Aifa ok dopo via libera Ema"
Fracci, l'omaggio del tram Atm
Prometteva di intervenire sul DNA umano, denunciata sedicente guaritrice
Giorgetti: "Nuova Alitalia partirà dopo l'estate"
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza