Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 18:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:20 Viterbo, uccise figlio di 10 anni: confermato ergastolo in appello

18:18 Deloitte, Coni e Cip lanciano programma dual career per sostenere formazione atleti

18:14 Processo a Saviano per diffamazione ai danni di Meloni, premier non sarà sentita

18:04 Natalità, tra dipendenti aziende farmaceutiche +45% figli su media nazionale

18:02 Natalità, Buttinoni (Merck Italia): "5 milioni di bimbi figli della nostra ricerca"

18:00 Natalità, Rosato (Danone): "Nostra azione in Italia best practice, +8% nati in azienda"

17:49 Natalità, Busso (Marchi Storici): "Calo demografico esiste, agire per risolverlo"

17:34 Report, Santanchè in Senato mercoledì 5 luglio per informativa

17:32 Piazza San Carlo Torino, confermata condanna Appendino a 18 mesi in Appello

17:28 Figliuolo commissario dopo alluvione, intesa su nomina

17:21 Natalità, Cimmino Caserta (Plasmon): "E' tema centrale, riguarda tutti"

17:20 Natalità, Ruggiero (Edenred): "In aziende con welfare ben organizzato 80% nuovi genitori in più"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CRI completes 30 M.USD financing round with new investors

27 giugno 2023 | 18.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Recycling International (CRI) is pleased to announce the closing of a 30-million-dollar equity investment round that was announced at the company's annual general meeting last year. Equinor Ventures is leading a group of new investors joining CRI's shareholder group. Along with Equinor Ventures Gildi, Sjóvá and Lífeyrissjóður Vestmannaeyja have also participated in the investment round. 

 

 

Equinor Ventures is Equinor's corporate venture capital arm dedicated to investing in ambitious early-phase and growth companies. Equinor is an international energy company headquartered in Norway.

Lars Klevjer, Head of Equinor Ventures:

„Equinor Ventures is pleased to partner with CRI as we aim to deepen our engagement in carbon removal technologies and their role in developing production of emerging fuels. We look forward to working with CRI."

Björk Kristjánsdóttir, CEO of CRI:

,,We are happy to welcome Equinor Ventures and other new investors to CRI's shareholder group. Their experience and knowledge are valuable for CRI as the company enters a scale-up phase to meet the increasing market demand for the technology solutions and services CRI provides. At CRI, we are looking forward to continuing to develop and implement our technological solutions and play our part in one of the most important projects of our time, the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere."

Sigurlína Ingvarsdóttir, Chairman of CRI's board of directors:

"The 30 M USD investment of Equinor Ventures and the other strong investors joining the shareholder group of CRI is an incredible validation of CRI's technology and market potential. The company is poised for international growth, with a unique technology that has a significant role to play in the transition to greener fuels and feedstocks. CRI will now be able to bring on board a host of new talented professionals for challenging roles in a high tech company making a significant impact for the future"

CRI offers a world-leading process technology to produce methanol from carbon dioxide. CRI enables its customers to produce methanol in an environmentally friendly way from carbon dioxide and hydrogen, which can be used as fuel and in chemical products. The company's technology, which was developed and proven in Iceland, has since been implemented in the largest factory of its kind in the world. Among the current largest shareholders are Geely, Methanex and Eyrir Invest.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141896/4138575/Carbon_Recycling_International_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cri-completes-30-musd-financing-round-with-new-investors-301864715.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza CRI completes investment round ripresa round
Vedi anche
News to go
Calabria, maxi operazione Carabinieri: 43 arresti per associazione mafiosa
News to go
Calciomercato, Onana sempre più tentato dal Manchester City. All'Inter in arrivo Thuram
News to go
Bonus Estate 2023 turismo: cos’è, a chi spetta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Italia-Usa, telefonata tra Meloni e Biden
News to go
Decreto lavoro, dall'assegno di inclusione alla proroga dello smart working
News to go
Giovani, nel 2022 'Neet' sono il 19%
News to go
Tunisia, von der Leyen: "Ue finalizzerà presto memorandum intesa"
News to go
Milano, ferirono agenti a corteo per Cospito: 6 misure cautelari
News to go
Confindustria: "Aumentano segnali di indebolimento, crescita più fragile"
News to go
Confronto governo-sindacati sulle pensioni, Landini: "Incontro inutile"
News to go
Caso Rovigo, Valditara: "Interverremo sul voto in condotta"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza