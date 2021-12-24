CRI Online: Mysterious Ancient Shu Civilization Emerged in Museum with "Meta Universe" Attributes

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 24, the Special Exhibition of Ancient Shu Civilization in Sichuan with the theme of "World of Gods and Humans" was officially launched, which presented in the fully immersive interactive digital cultural relics expo exhibition hall.

The exhibition integrates multiple new technologies such as 3D virtual space modeling technology, AI immersive character roaming technology, open 3D virtual engine construction technology, and space real-time light and shadow rendering technology, which builds a fully immersive interactive digital cultural relics expo exhibition hall with "meta universe" attributes, and displays the cultural relics of the Sichuan Museum, Sanxingdui Museum and Jinsha Site Museum. Through the connection of the ancient Shu cultural relics, it shows the audience the mystery, magic and uniqueness of the ancient Shu civilization.

The audience can roam in the futuristic illusory space and feel the mysterious ancient Shu civilization by manipulating virtual characters. According to the relevant person in charge of Sichuan Culture Communication Co., Ltd., the unique design of the exhibition experience and the extremely visually impactful exhibition format, as well as the intimate bilingual presentation in Chinese and English, can facilitate the barrier-free viewing of overseas netizens, which is more intuitive and gives a deeper understanding of ancient Shu civilization.

Click on the link to view the exhibition: https://ancientsichuan.cn/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716163/Screenshot_Online_Exhibition.jpg