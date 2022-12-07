Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 07:54
comunicato stampa

Crisis24, a GardaWorld Company, Launches Global Risk Forecast 2023: The Intelligence Needed to Inform Risk Management in 2023

07 dicembre 2022 | 22.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The team of specialized intelligence experts issues annual report analyzing worldwide threats to help prepare organizations for the year ahead

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, released its annual Global Risk Forecast that provides expert insight and analysis on various risks for businesses and organizations in 2023.

Compiled by more than 150 intelligence experts based across four continents and drawing from more than 21,000 sources in 25 different languages, the report includes risks across various intelligence categories, with an emphasis on categorical and regional risks. The 2023 Global Risk Forecast aims to help organizational leaders make strategic decisions to best protect their people and operations anywhere in the world by breaking down key global risks.

The forecast highlights the most pressing global trends in aviation, cyber, environment, health, maritime, and more throughout the geographic regions of the Americas, Europe/CIS, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Asia, and Africa.

Key topics analyzed in the Forecast include:

"As global champions in the integrated risk management space, we take very seriously the responsibility to be the leading source that provides clientele the most pertinent risks to their assets and people so they can confidently make well-informed decisions going into the upcoming year,'' said Mike Susong, Senior Vice President of Global Intelligence. "Whether it be a turbulent political climate or a budding health crisis, our team of highly specialized analysts break down the complex global issues that companies and organizations can anticipate and prepare for."

Crisis24 intelligence experts are available to speak with the media about the significance of the findings. Current clients will receive Global Risk Forecast 2023: A Look Beyond the Horizon upon the report's release. To reserve a digital copy of the full report, other businesses can sign up here or reach out to mara@abelcommunnications.com for more information.

GardaWorld is one of the largest security services and cash services companies in the world, offering physical security services, trusted innovative cash management solutions and integrated risk management services, with Crisis24. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations and multinationals, GardaWorld employs more than 120,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.garda.com.

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, serving the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations. Championed by our advanced Global Operation Centers and our highly skilled team of intelligence analysts, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and AI to power it all across the globe. For more information, visit www.crisis24.com

Media Inquiries: For Crisis24: Mara Bensing, Abel Communications, (775) 846-7714, mara@abelcommunications.com; For GardaWorld: Louis-Antoine Paquin, 514-281-2811 x2700, louis-antoine.paquin@garda.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963060/Crisis24_Crisis24__a_GardaWorld_Company__Launches_Global_Risk_Fo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crisis24-a-gardaworld-company-launches-global-risk-forecast-2023-the-intelligence-needed-to-inform-risk-management-in-2023-301697604.html

