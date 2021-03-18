Croatia Airlines Selects RateGain for Real-time Tracking of Airfares

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain, the leading SaaS Company for travel and hospitality, today announced that Croatia Airlines, the state-owned flag carrier of Croatia has selected RateGain to gather vital pricing insights & competitive intelligence data using its advanced, real-time airfare price intelligence solution, AirGain.

With Croatia emerging as popular among international tourists in the last decade and looking to expand its destination network after the pandemic, the pricing team at Croatia wanted to stay abreast with the changing market conditions and keeping a close watch on competition to be the first choice of every passenger traveling from or to Croatia.

AirGain will provide the team with a single screen, scalable visualizations to track market position easily, and personalization to help get real-time insights with just a few clicks.

Commenting on the partnership, Krešimir Mlinar, Director Network & Revenue Management, Croatia Airlines, said, "To remain the airline of choice for all travelers in Croatia, we must have an accurate understanding of fares that are offered and available to customers across all digital platforms. AirGain with its easy to use UI gives us the required exhaustive and real-time insights about our market and competition thus helping us take data-backed decisions to boost profits and plan for growth."

"The pandemic has put the revenue management function back in focus,as a critical driver of recovery as the world reopens once again," said Shweta Vashishth, Vice President of Sales, RateGain. "We are delighted that Croatia Airlines selected RateGain to get control of their market through on-demand reports and use the new analytics experience to get insights and correct their strategy instantly."

About Croatia Airlines:

Croatia Airlines,the Croatian flag carrier,and Star Alliance member,was registered under the name of Zagreb Airlines d.d. in 1989. Since July 1990, the company has been operating under its present name. Croatia Airlines is a full-service carrier that provides domestic and international air passenger and cargo transport services. It also provides aircraft maintenance and professional training of aviation personnel. In its 32 years of operations, the company has been recognized by its passengers for flight safety, quality of services, and professional staff.

www.croatiaairlines.com

About RateGain:

RateGain is a leading provider of SaaS products,which help travel and hospitality companies with cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement to make more revenue every day.RateGain is proud to support 250,000+ hotel properties globally by providing 240 billion rate and availability updates & powering over 30 Million bookings.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923440/RateGain_Logo.jpg