Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 09:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:11 Accuse Biden a Putin, senatore Mosca: "Usa si scusino o non finirà qui"

09:10 Sangue su pavimento e liquidi da bare, controlli Nas in obitori: 23 denunce

08:53 Torino, istigava alla Jihad: espulso 28enne tunisino

08:38 Terremoto in Algeria, avvertito anche in Italia

08:26 AstraZeneca, Garattini: "Alimentata sfiducia qualunque cosa dirà l'Ema"

08:09 Pedopornografia via social , sequestrati migliaia di video e immagini: 3 arresti

07:49 Nordcorea, Pyongyang: "Niente contatti con Usa finché politica ostile"

07:34 Covid Usa, in California riaprono due parchi Disney

23:06 Sardegna, regole seconde case: ordinanza chiude ai non residenti

22:56 Lazio ancora k.o. col Bayern: è fuori dalla Champions

21:50 Pulizia e cucina, domande 'solo per donne': è bufera

20:50 Decreto sostegno 2021, resta nodo cartelle esattoriali

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Croatia Airlines Selects RateGain for Real-time Tracking of Airfares

18 marzo 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain, the leading SaaS Company for travel and hospitality, today announced that Croatia Airlines, the state-owned flag carrier of Croatia has selected RateGain to gather vital pricing insights & competitive intelligence data using its advanced, real-time airfare price intelligence solution, AirGain

RateGain Logo

With Croatia emerging as popular among international tourists in the last decade and looking to expand its destination network after the pandemic, the pricing team at Croatia wanted to stay abreast with the changing market conditions and keeping a close watch on competition to be the first choice of every passenger traveling from or to Croatia. 

AirGain will provide the team with a single screen, scalable visualizations to track market position easily, and personalization to help get real-time insights with just a few clicks.

Commenting on the partnership, Krešimir Mlinar, Director Network & Revenue Management, Croatia Airlines, said, "To remain the airline of choice for all travelers in Croatia, we must have an accurate understanding of fares that are offered and available to customers across all digital platforms. AirGain with its easy to use UI gives us the required exhaustive and real-time insights about our market and competition thus helping us take data-backed decisions to boost profits and plan for growth." 

"The pandemic has put the revenue management function back in focus,as a critical driver of recovery as the world reopens once again," said Shweta Vashishth, Vice President of Sales, RateGain. "We are delighted that Croatia Airlines selected RateGain to get control of their market through on-demand reports and use the new analytics experience to get insights and correct their strategy instantly."  

About Croatia Airlines: 

Croatia Airlines,the Croatian flag carrier,and Star Alliance member,was registered under the name of Zagreb Airlines d.d. in 1989. Since July 1990, the company has been operating under its present name. Croatia Airlines is a full-service carrier that provides domestic and international air passenger and cargo transport services. It also provides aircraft maintenance and professional training of aviation personnel. In its 32 years of operations, the company has been recognized by its passengers for flight safety, quality of services, and professional staff.

www.croatiaairlines.com

About RateGain: 

RateGain is a leading provider of SaaS products,which help travel and hospitality companies with cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement to make more revenue every day.RateGain is proud to support 250,000+ hotel properties globally by providing 240 billion rate and availability updates & powering over 30 Million bookings.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923440/RateGain_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
today announced that Croatia Airlines real time tempo reale airfare price
Vedi anche
Covid, militare morto: funerali e commozione a Catania
Sky
Crisanti: "Chi ha sospeso AstraZeneca se ne assuma responsabilità"
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
Draghi: "Usciremo da emergenza"
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza