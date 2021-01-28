CROMSOURCE Consolidates Strategic Site Support Service

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021
28 gennaio 2021 | 12.00
VERONA, Italy, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CROMSOURCE, an international contract research organization (CRO), announced today the expansion of its Strategic Site Support Service that can be provided to sites participating in clinical research studies managed by CROMSOURCE on behalf of companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, or to clients and sites directly.

CROMSOURCE logo

"Our commitment to supporting clinical research sites with strategic flexible resources has been increasingly important over the past 12 months in particular. As we see greater commitment within our industry to conduct patient centric research in which clinic visits can be done outside of regular working hours or remotely via telemedicine, we are seeing a need to flexibly support sites with strategic services provided to our clients or with the provision of high quality staff directly at sites able to support this new way of working. Considering the effects of the global pandemic, provision of additional resources can also be the difference between sites being able to continue to deliver clinical research projects or having to suspend activities," said Kerry Dyson, Chief Operating Officer at CROMSOURCE.

Debbie Kent, Global Head of TalentSource Life Sciences Department commented "In this challenging period, site support is critical to the success of all clinical trials. Site support staff must be experienced in clinical research in order to quickly, efficiently, and accurately manage their activities, and must also be able to embrace new ways of interacting with clinical research participants and collecting data. TalentSource has a long history of providing qualified resources to our clients or directly to investigational sites in locations all over the world. We are excited to expand our strategic site support services and look forward to providing even more sites and clients with the expert resources needed to deliver world class, innovative clinical research in keeping with the new normal in our industry."   

About CROMSOURCE

CROMSOURCE is an ISO-certified, international CRO specialising in proactive clinical development and flexible resourcing solutions delivered by stable teams of highly experienced professionals. CROMSOURCE operates offices across all regions of Europe and North America and conducts projects globally. For more information, visit www.cromsource.com.

Contact Info:

Margherita Mosconi  Margherita.Mosconi@cromsource.com Phone number:+39 045 8222 811

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428076/CROMSOURCE_Logo.jpg

 

 

