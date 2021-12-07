Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:47 Mareamico: "Spostare studenti Ipia da zona industriale"

08:26 Covid, offerta online di farmaci: 30 siti oscurati

08:10 Manovra, Orlando: "Credo ci sia ancora spazio per dialogo"

07:49 Super green pass in vigore, boom di certificati scaricati

06:54 Corinaldo, tre anni fa la strage nella discoteca

00:03 Covid, Oms dice no a plasma guariti: "Cura costosa e inutile"

00:02 Variante Omicron, quanti sono i contagi in Italia ed Europa

22:52 Milano, 82enne ucciso in casa: ferito anche con motosega

22:35 Manovra 2022, fonti governo: "Sciopero ora incomprensibile"

21:58 Covid oggi Germania, polizia interviene contro no vax in Sassonia

21:36 Atreju 2021, le 'pagelle' di Di Maio: "Meloni? Più affidabile di Salvini"

20:49 Terza dose vaccino, Zaia: "L'ho fatta oggi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Crosslake Fibre's CrossChannel Submarine Cable Goes Live

07 dicembre 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON and PARIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosslake Fibre, an international Network Service Provider (NSP) and developer of unique submarine and terrestrial fibre networks, announces today that its CrossChannel submarine cable is now Ready For Service (RFS).  

CrossChannel is a next generation, high-capacity, 96 fibre pair system that is capable of supporting over 2,400Tbps of capacity. The 550km system has a 149km submarine segment and is designed to be physically diverse of existing fibre infrastructure. CrossChannel directly connects Equinix LD4 in Slough, to Interxion PAR3 and Equinix PA7 in Paris with extensions to various points-of-presence in both cities. 

CrossChannel is now the lowest latency fibre connectivity between these two vital financial and data centre hubs delivering connectivity in less than 5.5milliseconds round trip delay (RTD).  The shorter length of the system also serves to reduce the risk of outages and provides users with lower operating costs given fewer amplification sites.

To support ever increasing traffic growth driven by the cloud, video, and Internet of Things (IoT), Crosslake is providing a Dark Fibre service and also deploying Ciena's 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme, providing a differentiated customer experience with more bandwidth and resiliency.  Additionally, Crosslake is using Ciena's Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) with Liquid Spectrum's Channel Margin Gauge app to allocate and scale capacity in real time, from 600Gbps to 800Gbps and quickly adapt to changing customer requirements and maximize the value of the deployed system.

"The CrossChannel system will provide critical Internet backbone infrastructure across the English Channel for decades to come," states Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Crosslake Fibre. "We are excited to launch the CrossChannel system, which is the culmination of years of development and incredible effort by the Crosslake Fibre team and its many suppliers."

The CrossChannel system is the second submarine cable system that has been developed, and is operated, by Crosslake Fibre.  Crosslake's Lake Ontario system was put into service in late 2019 to provide connectivity between Toronto and New York with the same low latency, physically diverse design principles. 

About Crosslake Fibre

Crosslake Fibre is an International Network Service Provider (NSP) and developer of fibre-optic projects throughout North America and Europe. Crosslake's innovative approach to operating and developing next-generation networks provides a range of capacity services on new backbone routes for financial services, telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers.

Visit us at www.crosslakefibre.ca or follow us on Twitter @CrosslakeFibre or LinkedIn or Request a KMZ.

Contact:Crosslake FibreFergus Innesfergus@crosslakefibre.ca+1 289 715 2514

For Media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)1 866-695-3629 ext. 13jsa_crosslake@jsa.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702428/Crosslake_Fibre_Logo_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
an international Network Service Provider Network Service Provider its CrossChannel submarine cable cable
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 6 dicembre
News to go
Green pass, Coldiretti: con stop ai no vax balza business rider
News to go
Vaccino ai bambini, Locatelli: "Bel regalo di Natale"
News to go
Salario minimo europeo, ok da Consiglio Ue a negoziati
News to go
Vendite on line, primo calo dal 2016
News to go
Riciclaggio, operazione della Finanza a Roma
News to go
Arrestato Massimo Ferrero
News to go
Scuola, i presidi: "Per ridurre ricorso a Dad serve aiuto dall'esercito"
News to go
Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anni di carcere
News to go
Green pass su bus e metro, prima multa di 400 euro a Roma
News to go
Covid Lazio, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Droga, maxi blitz a Palermo: 31 arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza