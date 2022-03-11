Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 21:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:25 Ucraina-Russia, Casa Bianca 'spiega' il conflitto a 30 star di Tik Tok: "Attenti a disinformazione"

21:15 Guerra Ucraina, Di Maio: "Raggiungere una tregua umanitaria è una priorità"

19:57 Guerra Ucraina, fonti Pentagono: "Russi a 15 km da Kiev"

19:51 Ucraina, Chaouqui: "Orgogliosa di avere portato Salvini in Polonia, lo rivendico"

19:33 Berlusconi pensa a Villa Gernetto per unione con Fascina

19:19 Guerra Ucraina, Russia all'Onu: "Da Kiev reale pericolo biologico per tutta Europa"

19:13 Ucraina, responsabile Msf: "A Mariupol rischio Covid, colera, morbillo e poliomelite"

19:12 Ucraina, Oms: distruggere patogeni alto rischio in laboratori

18:24 Covid oggi Lombardia, 5.861 contagi e 19 morti. A Milano 968 casi

17:58 Guerra in Ucraina: cosa sono le sanzioni contro la Russia?

17:58 Covid Italia, Brusaferro: "Curva contagi ricomincia a salire"

17:56 Covid oggi Italia, 53.127 contagi e 156 morti: bollettino 11 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Crowdfunding Campaign of CR-Scan Lizard Coming to an End with Creality's Continuous Trend Leading

11 marzo 2022 | 19.45
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, Creality launched the crowdfunding campaign for 3D scanner - CR-Scan Lizard on Kickstarter. The campaign made a stir among users with 1000 units in 17 minutes, and 1 million dollars in 4 hours. Till now, Creality has received more than 2550 comments and over one thousand media articles given reports to it.

Epilogue for the Well-liked 3D Scanner

The crowdfunding campaign will end on March 12th, 2022.https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/3dprintmill/creality-cr-scan-lizard-capturing-fine-details-of-view?ref=3yertz

Media like ALL3DP and Tom's Hardware gave detailed reports to CR-Scan Lizard:https://all3dp.com/1/creality-cr-scan-lizard-3d-scanner-review-specs/

Inspired by the 3D scanner, two users Don Barton and Sébastien collaborated and successfully produced a play named Global Treasure Hunt via 3D modeling, which will be unveiled soon.https://www.facebook.com/OfficialCreality3d/photos/a.614035582135190/1786283281577075/

Industrial Grade to Consumer Grade, Leading Multi-scene 3D Printing via Technology Innovation

CR-Scan Lizard with an affordable price (minimum $300) is featured by its 0.05mm unmatched precision. Compared with the industrial-grade scanners (around $10,000), CR-Scan Lizards satisfies consumers with both its quality and affordability, vastly reducing the burden for innovators.

Combined utilization of 3D scanner and 3D printers will provide a better experience.

https://www.creality.com/goods-detail/creality-ender-3-s1-3d-printerhttps://www.creality.com/goods-detail/creality-ender-3-s1-pro-fdm-3d-printerhttps://www.creality.com/goods-detail/creality-halot-one-resin-3d-printerhttps://www.creality.com/goods-detail/creality-halot-lite-resin-3d-printerhttps://www.creality.com/goods-detail/creality-cr-10-smart-pro-3d-printerhttps://www.creality.com/goods-detail/creality-sermoon-v1-v1-pro-3d-printer

Stand by You, Heading for Healthy Development

Creality will celebrate the 8th anniversary on April 9th. Users have always been the most valuable asset. Creality not only cares the needs of the creator group, but also continue to gain insight into the needs of non-creator groups with products continuously upgraded. Through communication with users, they found that non-creator groups have different pain points in model creation, slicing, printing (including special environments), and post-processing.

In order to solve these problems, Creality will announce strategies on the 8th anniversary for better information accessing and pain points solving (product innovation, Creative Cloud 4.0, Creative Ecology, etc.) voices listening and choose & buy, etc. Stay tuned!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764866/CR_Scan_Lizard_page_Kickstarter.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609256/Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN89539 en US ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza In February over one thousand Crowdfunding Campaign Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Oms all'Ucraina: "Distruggete agenti patogeni dei laboratori"
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi: "Dobbiamo prepararci ma non siamo in economia di guerra"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Trump: "Invasione è crimine contro umanità"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Confindustria ceramiche: "Prospettive sconfortanti"
News to go
Vicenza, frode fiscale per assunzione badanti e infermieri
Il presidente del Copasir Adolfo Urso a Adnkronos Live – L'intervista
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Parte di famiglia europea"
News to go
Fukushima, 11 anni fa l'incidente nucleare
News to go
Catania, 'vendono' figlia a padrino: arrestati
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Dnipro bombardata - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "ho 69 anni e sono russo: combatto per Kiev" - Video
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, leader Ue pronti a nuove sanzioni Russia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza