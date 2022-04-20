Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 18:14
comunicato stampa

Crown Sterling Announces BitMart Exchange Listing

20 aprile 2022 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling Limited LLC, an encryption and digital asset solutions provider, has officially bridged onto the Ethereum network via its wrapped CSOV token, now listed on BitMart, a global exchange with fiat on-ramp services available to U.S citizens.

To increase cross-chain compatibility and accessibility of CSOV and quantum-proof products, Crown Sterling launched its ERC-20 token earlier this week. Trading pairs available are WCSOV/USDT and WCSOV/ETH. The wrapped CSOV token (WCSOV) is pegged at a 1:1 ratio through a smart contract on Ethereum. Live today on BitMart; users can purchase and trade WCSOV, which can be later swapped into native CSOV to access Crown Sterling's quantum-resistant encryption and compression products and services suite.

"We are excited about this listing, as all U.S. citizens with access to the markets will be able to participate in CSOV and the Personal Data Sovereignty Transformation. We are launching powerful products in 2022 and 2023, from Quantum Resistant Encryption and Messaging to NFT Collectibles and Mathematical Compression/Decentralized Storage. We are very grateful to be leading this effort toward greater freedom of speech and ownership of data," shared Robert Grant, CEO and Founder of Crown Sterling.

"I believe cross-chain protocol interoperability is a much-needed natural evolution of the industry. With our novel compression technology in deep development and our Quantum Resistant Encryption products, I envision Crown Sterling at the heart of the Web 3.0 revolution with cross-chain interoperability via bridging technology accelerating that journey. This upcoming bridge opens up an expansive decentralized ecosystem with vast partnership opportunities," stated Kuran Sailopal, Crown Sterling's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and EMEA.

With data emerging as the most valuable asset of the digital age, Crown Sterling's mission is to empower individuals to protect, control, and monetize their data in an era of largely unregulated Big Tech vulnerability and monopolization. For more on Crown Sterling and CSOV, join the community on Telegram and Twitter.

Crown Sterling is a pioneer of personal data sovereignty technologies. The Crown Sterling Chain is a live network on the Polkadot network, with quantum-resistant One-Time Pad encryption as an option for the blockchain's state transition function, which is the process flow of transactions on a network. The Crown Sovereign ($CSOV), a quantum-resistant utility token, enables users to participate in a broad range of product offerings, including quantum-resistant cryptography and NFTs, as well as other future compression technologies. Crown Sterling looks forward to becoming the leading data and digital asset management platform.

Tel: +1-949-260-1700

https://www.crownsterling.io/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749171/Crown_Sterling_Logo.jpg

 

