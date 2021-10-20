Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:53
CryptoXpress Launches Mobile App to Bridge Crypto and Banking Worlds

20 ottobre 2021 | 11.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoXpress today announced the launch of its consumer app offering crypto trading and an NFT marketplace, all combined in one easy-to-use mobile solution. Its mission is to service the intersection between crypto and banking for millions of crypto users globally. One of the first of its kind, the app is now available on Android with iOS availability to follow shortly. The company plans to roll out e-banking, payment services, and retail features in future releases.

"We've been working hard on ensuring that the product offers a smooth and intuitive experience that meets the needs of users from all generations. The interest in crypto and NFT ownership is exponentially growing, and users want the flexibility and convenience of more traditional banking and payments services combined into one service," said Nilesh Patel, Co-founder, and CGO of CryptoXpress.  "We are excited to be launching a service that can start a revolution in crypto banking."

CryptoXpress was started in 2018 by a group of global blockchain, design, venture and finance industry experts that wanted to eliminate the barriers to cryptocurrency due to convoluted platforms and a lack of a convenient bridge between cryptocurrency and fiat payment systems. In its first phase, CryptoXpress offers users a convenient way to participate in the crypto and NFT ecosystems. The next phases will introduce banking services like bill payments and easy fiat/crypto transfers, a socially shared experience, and retail and member benefits, all in one cutting-edge and secure mobile experience. 

CryptoXpress announced partnerships with Binance and Polygon and also multiple investors, marketing and promotional partnerships. The company is registered and compliant under the regulatory jurisdiction of Estonia and is planning a staged service launch to 26 countries globally. Interested users can sign up on the company web site www.cryptoxpress.com

A public trading/IDO token launch is planned for a few weeks after the user launch. More information is available at  https://cryptoxpress.com/investors.html

About CryptoXpress:

CryptoXpress (www.CryptoXpress.com) will democratize and simplify traditional financial services for a new generation. Started by a group of experienced global blockchain experts, the company provides an easy-to-use mobile app to access a range of crypto and banking digital services. A best-in-class user experience to buy/trade crypto, access NFT marketplaces, conduct payments and digital transfers, and other exclusive loyalty, retail and member benefits will be offered.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658602/CryptoXpress_PR_launch_image_final.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599136/CryptoXpress_LOGO.jpg

 

in Evidenza