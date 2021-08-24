Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 12:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:19 Terremoto Amatrice, il superstite: "I miei figli morti sotto le macerie"

12:00 Covid oggi Toscana, 537 contagi: bollettino 24 agosto

11:42 Centrodestra, sondaggio: federazione non piace, quanto vale

11:22 Terremoto Amatrice, ex sindaco Pirozzi: "A Draghi dossier su possibili infiltrazioni clan"

11:12 Terremoto, Draghi ad Amatrice a 5 anni dal sisma

10:56 Dazn e i problemi della Serie A: "Miglioreremo"

10:55 Torino, crolla palazzina di due piani: macerie e polvere - Video

10:34 live Torino, crolla palazzina: morto bimbo di 4 anni

10:27 Obbligo vaccini, Bassetti: "In zona Cesarini per introdurlo"

10:16 'My name is Patrick Zaki-45 days' di Ienzi in scena a Tindari e Venezia

08:25 Afghanistan, oggi G7 straordinario

00:22 Alitalia, vertici Ita convocano i sindacati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CryptoXpress Provides a Launch Update on its Innovative Crypto and Banking Digital Service for Consumers

24 agosto 2021 | 11.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoXpress, a company providing an easy-to-use digital solution for next-generation crypto and banking services, today announced an update on its launch plans.

Started in 2018 by a group of global blockchain and finance industry experts, the company offers an all-in-one mobile solution for a range of consumer crypto and banking services. CryptoXpress solves the problem for new users looking for a convenient way to participate in the crypto and NFT ecosystems, incorporating user-friendly design, a social shared experience, and retail and member benefits. This is combined with banking services like bill payments and fiat/crypto transfers, all in one cutting-edge and secure mobile experience. 

"Our team has been working hard to create a holistic platform that meets the evolving needs of consumers at the intersect of cryptocurrency, banking, and payments," said Yogesh Panjabi, Co-founder, and CEO of CryptoXpress. He added: "We see a huge opportunity to simplify traditional financial services through best-in-class and seamless access to cryptocurrency, especially as adoption accelerates. We can't wait to launch our service in the UK and Europe in September."

CryptoXpress, registered and compliant under the regulatory jurisdiction of Estonia, is planning a staged future service launch to 26 countries globally. A public beta will commence on August 25th with full crypto trading and NFT capabilities, followed by the public launch in September with Android and IOS apps available. Interested users can sign up on the company web site www.cryptoxpress.com 

The company has raised $200,000 so far through seed investment and a private pre-token sale. A public trading/IDO token launch is planned for a few weeks after the user launch. More information is available at  https://cryptoxpress.com/investors.html 

CryptoXpress previously announced partnerships with Binance, Polygon and Modulr, and has more on the way. Marketing and promotional partnerships will include NFT artists, sports personalities, and celebrities.

About CryptoXpress:

CryptoXpress (www.CryptoXpress.com) will democratize and simplify traditional financial services for a new generation of consumers. Started by a group of experienced global blockchain experts, the company provides an easy-to-use mobile app to access a range of crypto and banking digital services. A best-in-class user experience to buy/trade crypto, access NFT marketplaces, conduct payments and digital transfers, and other exclusive loyalty, retail and member benefits will be offered. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599136/CryptoXpress_LOGO.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT AltroAltro ICT ICT Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza update aggiornamento di un programma its Innovative crypto Launch update on
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Coldiretti: "Cibo diventa prima ricchezza del Paese"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Paralimpiadi di Tokyo, oggi cerimonia di apertura
Torino, crolla palazzina di due piani: macerie e polvere - Video
News to go
Regioni, Gelmini: "Pnrr grande opportunità"
News to go
Afghanistan, Unicef: "10 milioni di bambini hanno bisogno di assistenza umanitaria"
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 4,1%
News to go
Meteo Italia, temporali in arrivo
News to go
Terremoto Amatrice, Legnini: "200 cantieri aperti"
News to go
Covid, tamponi rapidi alterati: 2 denunce
News to go
Variante Delta, vaccinazione eterologa meglio di omologa
News to go
Afghanistan, premier sloveno: "Ue non aprirà corridoi umanitari". Sassoli risponde
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza