Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 18:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:02 Roma, turiste belghe travolte e uccise su A24: 'pirata' a processo

17:42 "Ha segnato il Napoli. Anzi, no": l'autogol della tv - Video

17:13 Craig Breen, il pilota di rally morto in incidente in Croazia

17:05 Attentato a Tel Aviv, a Roma l'ultimo saluto ad Alessandro Parini

17:03 Imprese, crescono le imprenditrici che puntano sull'innovazione

17:01 Imprese, Ice sostiene Made in Italy in Cina a expo Haikou

16:59 Def, allo studio aumento assegno unico e misure famiglie

16:46 Napoli, Osimhen si allena: le ultime news

16:39 Distretto Italia, aperte candidature corsi: 10.000 persone da formare

16:38 Terremoto oggi in Turchia, scossa di magnitudo 4.3

16:22 Terzo Polo, Richetti: "Stiamo facendo tutti una figura del cavolo"

15:38 "Cerchiamo te", l'abbazia di Montecuccoli a caccia di volontari estivi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Crystal Lagoons Expands Middle East Success with Saudi Arabia Master Agreement Partnership with A'amal Group.

13 aprile 2023 | 14.33
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MIAMI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Lagoons enters the largest country in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, with a new mega deal to develop real estate, hospitality, and Public Access Lagoons™, also called PAL™, projects. The development plan consists of several luxury complexes, which will be located in coastal and inland cities such as Riyadh, as well as Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, and Khobar.

The multinational innovation company, founded by scientist Fernando Fischmann, has partnered with A'amal Group, a major holding company with interests in the investment, hospitality, real estate & energy development across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company's Founder & CEO Yassin Al Suroor, is also the Founder & CEO of DANA investment, specialized in the digital economy. He is a board member of several regional and international companies, as well as nonprofit global organizations.

With the new partnership with A'amal Group, Crystal Lagoons consolidate its presence in the Middle East, where it already has ongoing projects in the UAE, Egypt, Israel, Palestine and Oman. In fact, the world's two largest crystalline lagoons are located in the Middle East: District One in Dubai (30 hectares) and Citystars Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt (12.8 hectares).

"I am very pleased to announce this strategic alliance between A'amal Group and Crystal Lagoons, and the potential that it holds for Saudi Arabia. We believe that this partnership follows our vision for the future, and are confident that working in synergy will lead to the development of unique destinations throughout the country." Said Yassin Al Suroor, President & CEO of A'amal Group

At the center of these PAL™ developments are large crystalline lagoons suitable for swimming and water sports, surrounded by white sandy beaches, which are open to the public for a fee. The complexes also have commercial areas, restaurants, weddings, hotels, concert venues, terraces, amphitheaters, etc.

"Closing a strategic partnership like this for 10 PAL™ projects in Saudi Arabia is a milestone that validates our uniqueness and added value as a brand. It also shows that the Crystal Lagoons® concept and technology can bring idyllic beaches anywhere in the world, even to the middle of the desert, and create unique tourism opportunities," said Alastair Sinclair, Regional Director of Crystal Lagoons.

Crystal Lagoons experienced record global expansion in 2022 with its PAL™ projects. The company entered over 15 new markets and closed mega business deals in countries including Japan, Australia, India, Israel, Palestine, among others.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a US-based company that has developed a technology allowing crystalline lagoons of unlimited sizes to be built and maintained at very low costs anywhere.

With over 2,000 patents in 190 countries, its sustainable amenities use up to 100 times fewer chemicals and only 2% of the energy required by conventional swimming pools. Bureau Veritas verified the technology's efficient water use, concluding that a 1-Ha/2.5-ac lagoon utilizes 33 times less water than a golf course and 40% less water than a park of the same size. Crystal Lagoons® amenities can use sea, fresh, and brackish water, which is abundant and has no other use.

About A'amal Group

A'amal Group is a dynamic, transparent, and socially responsible group that is committed to walk an extra mile to fuel the regional economy and building the future through environmentally friendly, state-of-the-art technologies and modern management principles.

A'amal Group strives to improve lives through their various business activities by establishing strategic alliances through reputable international companies with outstanding track records.

CONTACT:  press@crystal-lagoons.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2052990/Arabia_Saudita.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crystal-lagoons-expands-middle-east-success-with-saudi-arabia-master-agreement-partnership-with-aamal-group-301796191.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Turismo Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza as well as Jeddah Middle East success as Riyadh largest country in the Middle East
Vedi anche
News to go
Europa League e Conference oggi, il calendario
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Insieme a Tunisia contro trafficanti esseri umani"
News to go
Terzo Polo, Calenda: "lo farà Azione, impegno che avevamo preso"
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Crescente ruolo Nato prolungherà conflitto"
News to go
Berlusconi ricoverato, il bollettino
News to go
Telemarketing, ok Garante Privacy a codice condotta
News to go
Corea del Nord, lanciato missile balistico
News to go
Trapani, droga e cellulari in carcere: 24 misure cautelari
News to go
Record di studenti stranieri in Italia
News to go
Medicina, al via la prima giornata di test
News to go
Terzo Polo, scintille tra Renzi e Calenda
News to go
Qatargate, Eva Kaili ai domiciliari con braccialetto elettronico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza