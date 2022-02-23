Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:15 Covid oggi Lombardia, 5.534 contagi e 18 morti: bollettino 23 febbraio

18:06 Covid oggi Sicilia, 5.272 contagi e 38 morti: bollettino 23 febbraio

17:53 Covid Italia, Draghi: "Governo non proroga stato emergenza oltre 31 marzo"

17:49 Facebook Reels, la sfida di Meta a TikTok e YouTube

17:45 Covid oggi Italia, 49.040 contagi e 252 morti: bollettino 23 febbraio

17:34 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.393 contagi e 16 morti: bollettino 23 febbraio

17:15 I 40 anni di Flavia Pennetta: "Tennis fantastico ma essere mamma è più bello'

17:11 Porti, Musolino: "Civitavecchia nella rete 'Core' grande risultato. Ora impegno per le sfide future"

17:11 Bartolo: "Fondi Pnrr opportunità irripetibile per sanità siciliana"

16:54 Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.609 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino 23 febbraio

16:49 Ucraina-Russia, Draghi: "Prevaricazioni e soprusi non vanno tollerati"

16:46 Covid oggi Basilicata, 523 contagi: bollettino 23 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CSafe Global Announces Appointment of New Board Member

23 febbraio 2022 | 17.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Joe Newell joins board of directors as part of the company's ongoing commitment to improving the cell and gene therapy supply chain   

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled container solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Joe Newell has been appointed to the company's board of directors. With this appointment the Board will comprise 9 directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Joe to the CSafe board," said CSafe CEO and board member, Patrick Schafer. "His vast experience from across the biopharma industry, including his deep understanding of the cell and gene therapies space, will be invaluable to CSafe as we grow our business in that sector and further our mission to safely deliver life-enhancing products to patients."

"Joe is a pivotal addition to our board," said Bill Mitchell, CSafe Chairman of the Board and Executive in Residence for Frazier Healthcare Partners. "Expanding our portfolio to meet the unique needs of the cell and gene therapy market has been a core strategic focus for CSafe. Joe's expert guidance in this space will help accelerate our expansion of a truly client-centric solution."

Mr. Newell has spent his near 30-year career in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. He most recently served as Chief Operations Officer for Atara Biotherapeutics, a pioneer in allogeneic T-cell immunotherapies for patients with serious diseases including hematologic cancers, autoimmune disease and solid tumors. At Atara he oversaw Process Sciences, Manufacturing, Quality, Program Management, Alliance Management, and Enterprise Services. Prior to joining Atara, Mr. Newell held leadership roles in manufacturing, operations, supply chain and logistics for multiple industry-leading drug development and pharma services organizations, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Catalent Pharma Services and Cardinal Health. He holds a bachelor's degree in Biology from California State Polytechnic University – Pomona.

"I am extremely excited to join the CSafe Global board and work with a seasoned and highly successful executive team," said Newell. "Csafe is a mission driven company that leads with core values that I appreciate and a true passion for quality and service. The company is well-positioned to deliver an unmatched, holistic cell and gene therapy cold chain portfolio solution and distribution network to help ensure these critical life-saving therapies can reach the patients who need them."

Media Contact:Lori ConawayGlobal Marketing Communications+1 405.633.2344lconaway@csafeglobal.com

About CSafe GlobalCSafe Global provides end-to-end thermal shipping solutions to the pharmaceutical and life science industries worldwide. An industry innovator, CSafe provides AI-enabled lease forecasting to ensure active container availability and real-time shipment visibility for customers to monitor shipments and intervene to preserve a payload when needed. CSafe offers industry-leading maintenance and reuse programs for active and passive containers providing superior product performance and alignment with customer sustainability objectives. With a presence in 150 countries, 24/7 support and 100% container availability, CSafe is well-positioned to be the partner of choice in the cold chain. csafeglobal.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752734/CSafe_Global_Joe_Newell.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501954/CSafe_Global_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
therapy supply chain comitato board supply chain
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Confermiamo aspirazione a entrare nella Nato"
News to go
Inflazione, Istat conferma: a gennaio +4,8%, massimo da 26 anni
News to go
Crisi Ucraina, a rischio turismo russo in Italia
MasterChef Italia, 'in campo' anche Matteo Berrettini - Video
Ucraina-Russia, Tajani: "Italia è dalla parte dell'Occidente" - Video
News to go
Ucraina - Russia, primi provvedimenti contro Mosca
News to go
Camorra, sequestro da 30 mln a fratelli imprenditori vicini a clan Belforte
News to go
Covid Lazio, il bollettino del 23 febbraio
News to go
Usa, Nazionale calcio femminile vince la battaglia sulla parità salariale
News to go
Appalti, Anac: necessario intervento urgente per revisione prezzi
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Stop quarantena da Paesi extra Ue"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza