Lunedì 22 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:26
comunicato stampa

CSafe Providing Sustainable Thermal Protection for Vyjuvek Gene Therapy from Krystal Biotech

22 maggio 2023 | 15.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONROE, Ohio, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe, the largest provider of a complete range of active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, is honored to announce an innovative program for Krystal Biotech that provides the cold chain solution for Krystal's Vyjuvek gene therapy.

CSafe's custom thermal shipper for Krystal maintains -20°C throughout the product journey to help ensure that doses of Vyjuvek reach clinicians and patients safely. In addition to best-in-class Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) technology, the customized CSafe CGT Ultra solution features simplified product handling.

The Vyjukek supply chain is further optimized by utilizing CSafe's Retest & Reuse program. This approach features reusable shippers that maintain the highest level of thermal performance. When customers participate in CSafe's reuse program, our highly qualified team inspects, cleans and thermally requalifies the insulation and shippers to assure thermal integrity prior to reuse. This fully managed, end-to-end solution reduces unnecessary landfill waste and is an efficient, effective, and environmentally responsible packaging program.

"Cell and gene therapies are a core focus for CSafe, and we're honored to support Krystal Biotech and their transformative treatment," said Patrick Schafer, CSafe CEO. "Using innovative engineering concepts, the CSafe team is able to stay at the forefront of both biopharmaceutical innovation and sustainability approaches. We're pleased to support the most advanced therapies with the most advanced solutions for the sustainable, high-performance cold chain."

About CSafe

CSafe offers the most comprehensive suite of thermal shipping solutions for pharmaceutical cold chain shipping needs around the world. With a "patient-first" focus, deep industry expertise and commitment to innovation, CSafe delivers industry-leading products in both the active and passive segments. CSafe is the only provider with an end-to-end portfolio including active and passive bulk air cargo, parcel, cell and gene and specialty last-mile use cases and the ability to meet the complete range of pharma cold-chain shipping requirements with industry-leading quality and reliability. Offering nearly any size, duration and temperature – CSafe is At the Heart of Your Cold Chain. csafeglobal.com

Media Contact:

Lori ConawayGlobal Marketing Communications+1 405.633.2344lconaway@csafeglobal.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082367/CSafe_CGT_Reuse_and_Retest_Graphic.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082368/CSafe_CGT_Ultra___5L___2023___transparent__3000px.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917781/CSafe_Logo_New.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/csafe-providing-sustainable-thermal-protection-for-vyjuvek-gene-therapy-from-krystal-biotech-301830817.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Krystal Biotech that provides fornitore d'accesso gene provider
