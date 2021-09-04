CSL Behring Underscores its Commitment to Respiratory Patients with Strong Focus on Research

HATTERSHEIM AM MAIN, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's fully virtual International Congress of the European Respiratory Society (ERS 2021), CSL Behring will be hosting a highly significant and topical virtual symposium on 6 September 2021, from 20:00 – 21:30 CEST. Focusing on what we have learnt about the impact of global Covid-19 pandemic on pulmonary disease research, it will also explore the latest updates in the diagnosis and management of Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

We have pleasure in announcing as joint Chairs of the symposium Felix Herth, Professor of Medicine, University of Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany and Daiana Stolz, Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University Hospital Basel Clinic for Respiratory Medicine and Pulmonary Cell Research, Basel, Switzerland.

Confirming our commitment to AATD patients, CSL Behring has again organised the "Walk for Alpha 1" fundraising activity (https://www.walk-for-alpha1.com). Our aim is to collect donations for TEAM ALPHA-1 ATHLETE, to boost awareness of Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). CSL Behring will donate € 10 for every 1,000 steps taken.

"CSL Behring is committed to serving patients in the respiratory field," says Dr. Lutz Bonacker, CSL Behring's General Manager Europe. "Our therapeutic area approach allows us to strengthen and widen our focus on respiratory, while boosting our innovation."

There are a number of additional exciting things to look out for at this year's ERS, including an e-poster presentation, entitled: "The effect of exacerbations on lung density in relation to patient characteristics in the RAPID-RCT trial of alpha-1 antitrypsin therapy". This will form part of the session "Novel imaging analysis methodologies in diffuse lung diseases", scheduled for 5 September, from 13:15 to 14:15.

The Late Breaking Abstract, "The respiratory tract of patients with antibody deficiency on immunoglobulin replacement is characterised by inflammation and dysbiosis despite adequate levels of sputum IgG" will take the form of an oral presentation, during the session: "Bronchiectasis heterogeneity: assessing the endotypes", which is scheduled to be held on 5 September from 16:30 to 18:00.

Also at ERS 2021, CSL Behring's Therapeutic Area Respiratory is proud to sponsor the ERS Mid-Career Gold Medal in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The award is presented to eligible researchers for outstanding research and scientific contribution in the field of ARDS. This year's award winner is Professor Carolyn S. Calfee (University of California San Francisco, US), whose primary academic focus is the pathogenesis and treatment of ARDS.

We are sponsoring the Best Abstract Grant in ARDS as well. The ERS offers grants in recognition of excellence in different areas of respiratory medicine based on abstract submissions. It is a pleasure to congratulate this year's awardees Christoph Fisser (University of Regensburg, Germany), Shital Vishnu Patil (Latur, Maharashtra, India) and Alice Vassiliou (National and Kapodistrian University of Athens; Greece).

Throughout ERS 2021, CSL Behring will connect with participants via a company profile page, through which attendees can get to know our company, contact us and find out what activities are taking place and what is making the news in the field of respiratory.

