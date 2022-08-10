Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 16:18
comunicato stampa

CSL LAUNCHES NEW UNIFIED GLOBAL BRAND IDENTITY

10 agosto 2022 | 16.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

All business units will incorporate CSL name and branding to signify one company

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotech leader CSL today announced that all business units will be united as one family under the CSL global brand.

"As a purpose-driven organization, CSL has delivered biotechnology excellence for over a century," said Paul Perreault, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of CSL. "As we further advance our sustainable growth strategy, the timing is right to bring all the business units together under CSL. With one purpose, one strategy, one set of values and now one unified brand, our identity is clearly aligned where the whole is far greater than the sum of its parts."

CSL Behring, which delivers therapies for rare and serious diseases, will maintain its current identity, as will CSL Plasma, the company's plasma collection business. Seqirus, one of the world's leading influenza vaccine providers, will become CSL Seqirus. Recently acquired Vifor Pharma will be known as CSL Vifor. CSL is in the process of formally changing the name for Seqirus and plans to change the names of the Vifor Pharma entities in due time.

CSL's Values descriptions have been updated to reflect attributes from each business unit, but at their core they remain the same: Patient Focus, Innovation, Integrity, Collaboration and Superior Performance. A new creative campaign will help to launch the new global identity.

"Each business unit will continue to provide innovative products and services to patients and people in more than 100 countries around the globe as they do today," said Perreault. "Our 30,000 employees, now sharing one DNA, will remain driven by our promise to put innovation into all we do – our passion, our products and our performance – for our patients and human health."

For more information on the new CSL brand identity, visit: drivenbyourpromise.csl.com.

Media Contact Details

For further information, please contact:

Australia / Asia Pacific

Jimmy Baker

P: +61 450 909 211

E: jimmy.baker@csl.com.au

United States / Rest of World

Tom Hushen

P: +1 267 769 6728

E: Thomas.hushen@cslbehring.com

 

CSL (ASX: CSL; USOTC: CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 30,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL.

For more information about CSL, visit www.CSL.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875850/CSL_Family_Icon.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/341673/csl_behring_logo.jpg 

