22 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:35
comunicato stampa

CTEK Tops Autobild Battery Charger Test

22 settembre 2021 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CT5 TIME TO GO RETAINS TOP SPOT

VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK AB, a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions is proud to announce that their CT5 TIME TO GO charger, has been given the Autobild 'Test Winner' award, following a comparative product test undertaken by independent testing organisation KÜS. The test, that featured a total of 8 different brands including Noco, Gys & Bosch, awarded points in different categories to crown the CT5 TIME TO GO as 'TESTsieger'.

There were five categories within the test looking at build quality, ease of use, functionality, performance and quality, involving a total of 23 different test stages. At each test stage, chargers were awarded points and the charger with the most points overall was pronounced 'sehr gut' and awarded the win.

The CT5 TIME TO GO charger scored 428 out of a possible 460 points, scoring maximum in the quality stages, with KÜS commenting that CTEK remained at the forefront of battery charging.

"The award is testament not only to the unrivalled technology contained within our complete range of consumer chargers, but also to the safety and useability of the CT5 TIME TO GO charger that best meets the needs of today's motorists."

He continued "Battery charging is often overlooked as something that not only saves time and money, by extending battery life by up to three times, but also as a way of contributing towards greener mobility – reducing waste and needless recycling / production processes."

The CTEK CT5 TIME TO GO charges, conditions and maintains all types of 12V lead-acid batteries including maintenance free types and all chemistries including Wet, Calcium, GEL, AGM and EFB – the last two types fitted to Start Stop vehicles. As with all CTEK products, the CT5 TIME TO GO is fully automatic, foolproof to connect, spark proof and reverse-polarity protected, for user safety and comes with a free 5 year manufacturers warranty.

Click here to see the test results.

For more information or to find the nearest stockist, visit www.ctek.com.

Press Enquiries

Katharine ParkerPR & External Communication ManagerE-mail: katharine.parker@ctek.com

ABOUT CTEK

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1630159/CTEK_CT5.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631078/CTEK_Jon_Lind.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294898/CTEK_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

in Evidenza