Domenica 20 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 08:10
Cultivated Art in the Clouds: J Hotel Shanghai Tower Debuts at the Summit of Shanghai

19 giugno 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J Hotel has debuted its inaugural property today atop the 632-meter Shanghai Tower, the tallest skyscraper in China and second-tallest in the world. Located in the heart of Lujiazui, offering a bird's-eye view across the whole expanse of Shanghai, J Hotel weaves together broad influences from different realms of art and culture to bring a unique luxury perspective to Shanghai. It merges artistic touches throughout its design from palatial staterooms and the best in lifestyle, wellbeing, food & beverage, technology to hospitality services, presenting an exclusive travel experience crafted with an authentic Chinese flair. For more details and booking, please contact hotel at (86 21) 3886 8888, or visit hotel website www.jhotel-shanghai.com.

J Hotel Shanghai Tower Exterior (PRNewsFoto/J Hotel Shanghai Tower)

About J Brand

J is the premier luxury hospitality brand of Jin Jiang International Hotels, China's largest and the world's second-largest hotel group. J is named after the initial of Jinjiang. Centered around the Chinese philosophy of benevolence, the hotel welcomes all guests with integrity, kindness, professionalism and humanity, through an artistic environment of Chinese elements and heart-felt, quality services.

J Hotel's logo is inspired by a blossoming magnolia, the symbol of Shanghai, and encircled by rings of transparent rays that deliver dynamism within a static image. Through the icon's significance and elegance, J brand wishes to share its vision of building an internationally recognized hotel in Shanghai through its Chinese cultural cultivation.

About Jin Jiang Luxury Hotels (China Region)

Jin Jiang Luxury Hotels (China Region) is a high-end hotel management company established by Jin Jiang International Group, managing over 40 premium hotels including J, Yan Garden, Jin Jiang and The Kunlun brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535133/image.jpg

in Evidenza