Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:15 Ascolti tv, 'Speciale Ulisse' su incoronazione Carlo III vince serata

10:56 Ucraina, droni contro Odessa con il messaggio: "Per il Cremlino"

10:40 Scudetto Napoli, città si prepara: pronto nuovo piano sicurezza

09:51 Usa, sparatoria in ospedale Atlanta: un morto, arrestato killer

09:37 Otto kg di cocaina nella sedia a rotelle, arrestato a Malpensa

09:19 A Michael Douglas la Palma d'Oro alla Carriera a Cannes

09:06 Carburante, prezzi benzina e gasolio continuano a scendere oggi in Italia

08:53 Attacco droni al Cremlino, "Russia risponderà quando lo riterrà necessario"

08:32 Dal maltempo estremo ad un anticipo d’estate, le previsioni

08:21 Il segreto della felicità? E’ chiedersi cosa è buono per me

08:15 Maltempo Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: "Sapremo rialzarci"

07:27 Ucraina, a Kiev attacco russo più intenso del 2023

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Cunard appoints Katie McAlister as president

04 maggio 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SOUTHAMPTON, England, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has announced the appointment of Katie McAlister as president.

Katie will join Southampton-based Cunard in August after a 20-year career with TUI where she is currently chief marketing officer, UK & Ireland.

Carnival UK president Sture Myrmell said: "We are delighted to have someone of Katie's calibre join Cunard at this vital time of expansion.

"Her commercial and operational experience as well as digital transformation expertise and strategic oversight will build on the current team's exceptional work to ensure that Cunard's brand and growth opportunities are maximized as we look forward to the introduction of Queen Anne next year."

McAlister said "This was an unrivalled opportunity to join an iconic travel company at a key point in its history. I am so looking forward to joining the team as it widens its appeal and expands its guest base whilst retaining its renowned luxury, signature touches."

Katie started at TUI in 1998 and has held roles across most parts of the organisation, including overseas delivery, commercial, digital and marketing. Most recently as chief marketing officer, she is a member of the UK & Ireland board and leads sales channels and marketing in the UK & Ireland for TUI, First Choice and Marella Cruises, alongside a global responsibility for the TUI brand and digital marketing.

Notes to Editors

Social Media Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline 

ABOUT CUNARD: 

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK). 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069060/Katie_McAlister_Cunard.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cunard-appoints-katie-mcalister-as-president-301815310.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza as president as president presidente
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, stasera lo scudetto se...
News to go
Attacco con droni al Cremlino
News to go
World Press Freedom Index: "Libertà di stampa in pessime condizioni"
News to go
Belgrado, 14enne fa strage in una scuola elementare
News to go
Assegno di inclusione, a chi spetta e come chiederlo
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, annegato uomo a Castel Bolognese
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
'Ndrangheta, blitz dei Ros in Italia e all'estero
News to go
Nel 2023 morti 135 pedoni, in aumento rispetto al 2022
News to go
Afghanistan, risoluzione Onu contro talebani: "Ritirino divieto lavoro per donne"
News to go
Gli Aerosmith lanciano Peace Out
News to go
Trasporto aereo, gli scioperi di domani 3 maggio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza