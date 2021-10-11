Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:41 Il giudice Giorgianni: "Lascio la toga, limitata la mia libertà di espressione"

18:29 Covid oggi Gb, oltre 40mila contagi e 28 morti: il bollettino

18:24 Raggi spacca il M5S: "Incontro con eletti? Vuole dividerci"

18:19 Voghera: legale Adriatici, 'è tornato a lavoro'

18:17 Voghera: legale Adriatici, 'testimoni confermano sparo da terra, è legittima difesa'

18:16 Covid oggi Sicilia, 231 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 11 ottobre

18:14 Usa, polizia trascina paraplegico afroamericano fuori dall'auto

18:05 Forza nuova, Flick: "Si può sciogliere per decreto solo se rischio per istituzioni e non si può attendere"

17:58 Forza Nuova, Conte: "M5S in prima fila per scioglimento"

17:55 Covid oggi Italia, 1.516 contagi e 34 morti: bollettino 11 ottobre

17:32 No Green pass Roma, Taormina: "Al lavoro su documento complessivo"

17:31 Covid: esperto, 'pochi estremismi politici in cortei Milano, vince chi urla di più'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Cuprum Coin: One of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world successfully launched

11 ottobre 2021 | 16.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBROVNIK, Croatia, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuprum Coin s.l.l.c. announced today the launch of the pre-sale phase of its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, with an underlying asset in the form of ultra-fine copper powder, worth over US$60 Billion.

Although the launch was announced for September 15, due to minor delays, Cuprum Coin was successfully launched on Friday.

Cuprum Coin project aims to deliver value by combining Blockchain technology built on the eco-friendly Tezos platform with a highly demanded and valuable commodity - ultrafine copper powder. This project will allow anyone to invest in a commodity that has been available to privileged institutions for decades.

The company is, therefore, the first organized effort to create the market and prepared only 0,5%, or 1,5 million CUPRUM Coins at the promo price of US$10 per 1 coin. The pre-sale is ongoing through the Cuprum Coin trading platform, with Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) as purchase options. 

The anticipated pre-sale duration is 2 months. It will be followed by an Initial Exchange Offer (IEO) from December 01st with the predetermined price of US$15 per 1 coin, and then by trading on exchanges from January 1st, 2022, or immediately upon completion of the IEO. Cuprum Coin should start trading on exchanges at a value not lower than US$25 per coin. Given that one Cuprum Coin is covered with US$100 in commodity value, pre-sales, as well as IEO, are an excellent opportunity to invest in the initial phase.

"We are fully aware of the curiosity and interest this unique marketplace creation has risen within the crypto community. That's why we decided to shift initial launching and present more transparent and faster coin explorer time plans", stated Mario Urlić, Cuprum Coin CEO and founder, today. 

Therefore, the management presented an improved funds distribution plan that now includes strategic investments in environmental protection, sustainable energy, aero and space programs, medical technology, and donations for charity organizations. The founder and his partners have decided to separate as much as 12.5% of total sales in these sectors.

The company stores and secures extremely valuable underlying assets in high-security facilities in Germany. Prospective investors are welcome to request the supporting documentation and visit the premises upon special arrangements.

Visit the official Cuprum Coin website for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656272/Cuprum_Coin.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623480/CUPRUM_COIN_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza an underlying asset in the form world successfully launched terra world
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Pregliasco: "Fuori dal tunnel in primavera"
News to go
Draghi alla Cgil, Landini: "Visita molto importante"
News to go
Appalti truccati, ai domiciliari consigliere regionale Campania
News to go
Camorra, maxi riciclaggio a vantaggio clan Casalesi: arresti
News to go
Eitan Biran, sentenza entro due settimane
News to go
Stadi, cinema e teatri: da oggi nuove capienze
News to go
No Green Pass Roma, Governo verso una stretta sui cortei
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Un italiano su due in sovrappeso a causa del Covid
News to go
Pakistan, morto il padre della bomba atomica
News to go
Sciopero 11 ottobre 2021, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Catanzaro, scoperta falsa cieca
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza