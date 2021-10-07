Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:38
comunicato stampa

Customertimes Announces CT Vision on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

07 ottobre 2021 | 16.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Customertimes' customers can now benefit from a powerful Retail Execution mobile app.

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes announces that it has launched CT Vision on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to streamline and enhance the Retail Execution process. A Salesforce-native solution and part of the award-winning CT Mobile suite of products, CT Vision delivers better performance with both on- and offline availability.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, CT Vision from Customertimes is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PGQktEAH.

CT Vision 

With innovative image recognition technology for retail store check, CT Vision enhances visit execution by ensuring share-of-shelf calculation and planogram compliance with photo audit functionality. Ensure image quality, track KPIs by shelf and scene type, and get actionable data insights within seconds, all from your mobile device. 

Results are immediately available in your Salesforce instance for reporting, analysis, and stakeholder review.  

Comments on the News 

About Salesforce AppExchange  

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.   

Additional Resources 

http://www.facebook.com/salesforcehttps://twitter.com/salesforcewww.linkedin.com/company/customertimesexperts@customertimes.com

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Customertimes 

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting and software firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1300+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe and an award-winning product development organization, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

Media Contact:Meriel SikoraCustomertimes212-520-0059meriel.sikora@customertimes.com

 

