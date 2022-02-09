Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:56 Draghi riparte dal coraggio di Genova, sguardo al futuro per la "rinascita"

17:50 Campione mondo arti marziali fa campagna antidoping, minacciato

17:49 Ricerca, assegnato a Anne L'Huillier il Wolf Prize per la Fisica 2022

17:48 Foibe, Giorno del Ricordo: domani Mattarella e Draghi in Senato

17:43 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.959 contagi e 14 morti: bollettino 9 febbraio

17:42 Covid oggi Basilicata, 926 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 9 febbraio

17:39 Covid oggi Svizzera, 29.144 contagi e 11 morti

17:33 Covid oggi New York, stop obbligo mascherine e vaccino al chiuso

17:32 Chirurgia, allarme esperti su ipotensione durante interventi ad alto rischio

17:29 Vaccino covid e 'nocebo', Rasi: "Molti effetti collaterali per suggestione"

17:11 Arval, Majtan: 'Settore chiede regole chiare, solo così si favorisce trasformazione'

17:09 Arval, Majtan: 'Più forti nel retail, pronti a nuovi trend mobilità'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Customertimes Announces New Consumer Health Projects Based on CT Software Products

09 febbraio 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes has recently undertaken projects with three global consumer health organizations in Western Europe to increase their existing OTC and prescription drug business segments and facilitate expansion into new, rapidly growing markets.

Customertimes will be implementing CRM solutions for multichannel pharmacy and HCP engagement. The new solutions will be based on CT Software's award-winning suite of products, including CT Pharma, CT Mobile, and CT Presenter.

Additionally, all new customers will leverage CT's proprietary multi-channel ordering solution, CT Orders, to increase efficiency for OTC and pharmacy rep visits. The timelines vary, but all three projects will reach go-live by Q3 of 2022.

"These projects further confirm our role as one of the industry leaders in CRM for Consumer Health, Pharma, and Medical Products," says Alexey Patsko, CEO of CT Software. "We are committed to increasing the efficiency of our customers' sales teams, and we know our products will significantly impact the value these companies are able to derive from their CRM.

"Customertimes offers a complete, industry-specific set of applications that extends Salesforce functionality and allows our customers to leverage the full power of the Salesforce ecosystem," Patsko. "This is what gives us the edge over our competitors. Our applications make a significant impact on revenue growth and sales efficiency, allowing companies to scale quickly and expand into key markets."

To learn more:

https://customertimes.com/#ct-mobile-suitehttps://www.linkedin.com/company/2763511/https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxConsultingListingDetail?listingId=a0N300000024pXzEAIexperts@customertimes.com

About Customertimes 

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting and software firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1600+ highly skilled experts, our solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe and an award-winning product development organization, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com

Media Contact:Meriel SikoraCustomertimes212-520-0059meriel.sikora@customertimes.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza global consumer health organizations prescription drug business consumer Health Projects Based Organization for Trade Cooperation
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Iss su Rsa: a gennaio impennata contagi ma ricoveri e decessi molto bassi
News to go
Bollette, Draghi: "Da governo intervento di ampia portata nei prossimi giorni"
Bassetti contro Crisanti: "Non lo stimo" - Video
News to go
Eutanasia, Papa: "La vita è un diritto"
Emma Marrone e il body shaming: "Vestitevi come volete" - Video
Draghi a Genova, visita il porto - Video
News to go
Crisi Ucraina-Russia, Macron: "Possibile far progredire negoziati"
News to go
Pnrr, Napoli prima in bando trasporti
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Oscar, Sorrentino: "Felicissimo per la nomination"
News to go
Ue, von der Leyen: "Con Chips Act più resistenti a crisi"
News to go
Pechino 2022, curling: Italia oro nel doppio misto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza