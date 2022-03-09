Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 06:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:26 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "A Mariupol in atto un genocidio"

22:59 Champions, Real-Psg 3-1: tris Benzema e Madrid ai quarti

22:51 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Aiea: "Zaporizhzhia non trasmette dati"

22:50 Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "In ospedale Mariupol postazioni da combattimento"

22:25 Ucraina, Di Maio: "No fly-zone Nato? Se aereo colpito terza guerra mondiale"

21:34 Trump, atterraggio d'emergenza per aereo: guasto al motore

21:33 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, bomba non esplosa: artificieri all'opera - Video

21:07 Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Minaccia nucleare di Putin è un bluff"

21:01 Guerra Ucraina-Russia: casa bombardata, terrore a Mykolaiv - Video

20:32 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Trudeau: "Kiev può vincere"

20:05 Energia, Letta: "L'Europa parli con una sola voce"

19:40 Ucraina, Meloni: "Io in Polonia? Dipende a fare cosa..."

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Customertimes Announces The Give Back to Ukraine Fund

09 marzo 2022 | 23.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes announces the launch of The Give Back to Ukraine Fund, a humanitarian initiative to support those who have been directly impacted by the war.

This independent account will be governed by the Customertimes executive board, and 100% of the contributions will be used to support employee volunteer efforts on the ground and provide housing, medicine, clothing, and food for our Ukrainian team.

Since its launch March 3, 2022, The Give Back to Ukraine Fund has raised more than $95,000 USD. Additionally, the C-level staff at Customertimes has collectively agreed to donate their own salaries for the month of March to these rescue efforts.

"I would like to personally thank our colleagues and partners for their contribution to The Give Back to Ukraine Fund," says Dmitry Sidnev, CEO and Co-founder of Customertimes.

"The funds are helping our colleagues and their families who are volunteering in Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, and Romania to provide food, water, clothing, relocation, housing, transportation, and medical assistance to those that need it most. We are also supporting our team directly, ensuring everyone is safe and has access to food, shelter, and supplies."

Contributions can be made through Square or via wire transfer, and the company will provide an independent report of every dollar that is spent through the fund. Results will also be published on the company website for complete transparency.

To learn more:

https://customertimes.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/customertimeshttps://pages.customertimes.com/WC_2022-03CTGiveBackUkraineInitiative_TeamExtLandingPage.html

About Customertimes 

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting and software firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1600+ highly skilled experts, our solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe and an award-winning product development organization, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Poznan, Riga, and Podgorica. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com

Media Contact: Meriel Sikora Customertimes 212-520-0059 meriel.sikora@customertimes.com 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN87254 en US ICT ICT Politica_E_PA to Ukraine Fund Ukraine Fund been directly impacted
Vedi anche
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, bomba non esplosa: artificieri all'opera - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, soldati a caccia di galline - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia: casa bombardata, terrore a Mykolaiv - Video
News to go
Governo, Draghi: "Ambiente e transizione ecologica sua essenza"
Ucraina, tensione a Kherson: folla avanza, soldati sparano - Video
News to go
Aiea: "Da stop elettricità Chernobyl non c'è impatto critico su sicurezza"
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 9 marzo
News to go
Caro benzina, "+13% da inizio 2022"
News to go
Covid, Oms: "Pandemia non è finita"
News to go
Ucraina, domani import energia da Russia su tavolo leader Ue
News to go
Eutanasia, da Camera via libera ad art.2
News to go
Povertà in Italia, aumentano gli indigenti nel 2022
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza