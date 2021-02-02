Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 02:09
CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing Confirms Record 2020 Sales Despite COVID-19

02 febbraio 2021 | 17.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WETHERBY, England, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing has reported its most successful year since its creation in 2017.  It is also on target for further sustained growth during 2021, in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing Designs

A clear global marketing strategy and PR campaign during 2019 and 2020 has led to increasing brand awareness.

The highly acclaimed protective clothing brand has also launched new garment designs, after consulting health and safety professionals of leading flat glass, sheet metal and air conditioning companies from around the world. Another reason for the company's success story.

Effective and reliable cut protection is absolutely crucial, as the main risks for professionals working in the glass and metal manufacturing sector are cuts, lacerations and soft tissues puncture wounds.

The legal, financial and even moral consequence can be severe for any company, if found guilty of neglecting this realistic risk to their employees.

CutPRO garments are made from a single layer of Cut-Tex PRO, a high performance cut resistant fabric, historically used to effectively protect homeland security agencies from all types of edged weapons.

Cut-Tex PRO is offering ANSI/ISEA 2016 Blade Cut Resistance Level A5. and EN 388:2016 Level E, as well as the highest levels of abrasion, puncture and tear resistance.

"There are clear indicators of the ongoing success story of this company. We are currently making appropriate provisions in light of recent international enquiries. The team is working smarter and harder than ever before to ensure we remain the strongest in the marketplace in 2021", said Robert Kaiser, CEO of CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing.

Kayleigh Davis, Senior Consultant at CutPRO also commented: "We are determined to help the glass and metal industry around the globe to reduce the number and severity of cut injuries. Our ultimate objective is to eliminate such injuries at some point in the future. We will not stop until this goal has been reached."

For any enquiries, please visit the company's website www.cut-pro.com or make contact by email directly info@cut-pro.com.

About CutPRO

CutPRO is an international firm specialised in the design, production and supply of cut resistant clothing, offering wearable and dependable protection from cuts and laceration. Social Media: Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Kayleigh DavisE: info@cut-pro.comT: +44 (0) 845 5193953

Vicky Wrigley (PR)E: info@ppss-group.comT: +44 (0) 845 5193953

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428986/CutPRO_Cut_Resistant_Clothing.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428987/CutPRO_Logo.jpg

 

CutPRO logo

 

 

