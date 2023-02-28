Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:14 Maltempo, allerta meteo arancione e gialla domani 1 marzo: regioni coinvolte

17:53 Salario minimo, Tridico: "Con soglia 9 euro lordi pensioni più alte del 10%"

17:40 Migranti Crotone, Piantedosi: "Ho detto 'fermatevi, verremo a prendervi'" - Video

17:15 Aviaria, Gb avvia piano che include pandemia: cosa dicono esperti

16:51 Pd, Schlein star alla Camera: foto e abbracci in Transatlantico

16:50 Jeremy Renner pubblica video sulla riabilitazione: "A qualunque costo"

16:46 Terzo Polo, Richetti: "Partito unico? Pronti a partire, congresso entro ottobre"

16:40 Naufragio migranti Crotone, Guardia Costiera: "Nessuna segnalazione da chi era a bordo"

16:29 Sanzioni Russia, le riserve della Banca centrale sono 'un buco nero'

16:21 Rc auto, con auto vecchia si spende il 20% in più su assicurazione

16:15 Bare bianche e giocattoli per i bimbi morti nel naufragio

16:12 Varese, cade da altezza di 5 metri in una cava: 22enne grave

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CXV GLOBAL AND PANACEA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCE CEO APPOINTMENT

28 febbraio 2023 | 15.08
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Pieter Krynauw to Lead Global Provider Created through the Combination of CXV Global & Panacea Technologies

CORK, Ireland and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of CXV Global and Panacea Technologies, which joined forces in late 2022, announced today that Pieter Krynauw has been appointed chief executive officer and a member of the board. Effective immediately, Mr. Krynauw will spearhead the newly combined global organization specializing in automation and digitization solutions that optimize operations for life sciences and other companies.

"I am honored and excited to be part of this newly created organization. We have an incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful platform of technologies, capabilities and professional services to maximize the operations of pharmaceutical and medical technology companies as they bring new products and therapies to market," said Mr. Krynauw.

Mr. Krynauw has spent his entire career in process automation. At Honeywell International, he led the global automation solutions business following management roles in China, the Middle East and the United States. After Honeywell acquired Intelligrated, Mr. Krynauw was promoted to president, where he was instrumental in building the business into a leader in supply chain automation. Most recently, Mr. Krynauw served as CEO of ThruWave, a start-up company developing new 3D millimeter wave imaging technology for logistics and supply chain automation.

About CXV Global & Panacea TechnologiesCXV Global and Panacea Technologies joined forces in October 2022 to create a leading global provider of solutions that optimize operations for pharmaceutical, medical technology and other companies. The combined organization offers a powerful platform of automation and digitization capabilities supported by high-touch customer service. With a global workforce of 500+ employees, it supports 24x7 production activity and muti-site, multi-national and multi-lingual projects. To learn more, visit cxvglobal.com and panaceatech.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009049/CXV_Global_and_Panacea_Technologies_CEO_Pieter_Krynauw.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cxv-global-and-panacea-technologies-announce-ceo-appointment-301756081.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT Economia_E_Finanza CEO APPOINTMENT Combination ANNOUNCE CEO APPOINTMENT
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
News to go
Brexit, von der Leyen: "Accordo di principio su protocollo Irlanda"
News to go
Migranti, nel Mediterraneo 26mila morti in 10 anni
News to go
Nato, Cavusoglu: "Svezia rispetti impegni presi o sì impossibile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza