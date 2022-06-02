Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 03 Giugno 2022
comunicato stampa

CybelAngel introduces comprehensive inventory technology into its Asset Discovery and Monitoring solution making it the most exhaustive shadow IT discovery solution available for uncovering unknown digital assets outside your perimeter.

02 giugno 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CybelAngel, a global leader in external risk protection, today announced the addition of contextualized inventory technology to its already strong scanning capabilities within its Asset Discovery and Monitoring (ADM) solution to better illuminate external attack surfaces and expose unknown vulnerabilities attributed to an organization. CybelAngel's unprecedented ADM solution now enables organizations to know  the origin and attribution of uncovered assets and prioritize action based on business risk. As a key differentiator in the market, the CybelAngel ADM solution also provides actionable incident reports with zero false positives, as all exposures are closely scrutinized by highly-experienced cybersecurity analysts for business risk severity - with alerts on only the most relevant. 

CybelAngel, named "Best of Breed"  in a recent Gartner report entitled, Competitive Landscape: Digital Risk Protection, is releasing the enhanced contextualized inventory technology at a time when exploitation of exposed assets is on the rise, and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is increasing  as a critical priority for security professionals and business leaders alike.  The movement toward distributed workforces, shifting digital ecosystems, complex supply chains, and digital transformation, have led to a rise in Shadow IT, ransomware, cyber attacks, and breaches, with most entering through unknown digital assets. "We are committed to providing our customers with EASM solutions that offer the most clarity, urgency, and notification accuracy available on the market," said CEO Erwan Keraudy. "This is key to supporting security leaders in prioritization of external attack surface risk, allowing remediation to be based on operational criticality and business objectives." "With expanding and remote work surfaces it is crucial for all types of business to gain back visibility of all external-facing assets, prioritize remediation efforts, and quickly address vulnerabilities," said Todd Carroll, CISO at CybelAngel. "No other solution on the market today can provide the comprehensive discovery and immediate visibility of unknown, at-risk assets as well as CybelAngel."

CybelAngel invites you to see the new solution on display at the 2022 RSA Conference June 6-9, in San Francisco, CA (Booth N-45240), and at Gartner Security & Risk Summit June 7-9 in National Harbor, MD (Booth #453) and FIC June 7-9 in Lille Grand Palais (Booth F34) .  Preview reports can also be requested on their website at: https://discover.cybelangel.com/external-risk-preview-reportAbout CybelAngel

Since 2013, CybelAngel has protected leading enterprises worldwide from the most critical external digital threats. Their unique machine learning-powered platform and expert analysts provide a powerful solution to proactively protect from cyber threats. Because more data is being shared, processed or stored outside the firewall on cloud services, open databases and connected devices, the digital risk to businesses has never been greater. Organizations worldwide rely on CybelAngel to discover, monitor and resolve external threats across all layers of the Internet, keeping their critical assets, brand and reputation secure. To learn more, visit CybelAngel.com 

Follow CybelAngel on Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cybelangel/

Twitter: @CybelAngel

Media Contact:

Code Red Communications

CybelAngel@CodeRedComms.com

