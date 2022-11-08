Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:04 Elezioni Usa, Trump: "Il 15 novembre grandissimo annuncio"

06:59 Meloni debutta tra i 'grandi' a Cop27, sostegno a Kiev e bilaterale con al Sisi

00:02 Elezioni Usa midterm 2022, ultimo sprint Biden ma repubblicani incalzano

22:56 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Follia Russia, soldati morti ovunque nel Donetsk"

22:11 Omicidio Salerno, uccide la nonna a coltellate: arrestata 16enne

22:03 Ita, presidente Altavilla rassegna dimissioni

21:33 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e M5S stacca Pd

21:32 Gesto Dzeko e cori Curva Nord, i casi dopo Juve-Inter e Roma-Lazio

21:29 Tiziano Ferro pubblica 'Il mondo è nostro': "Ho fatto pace con la vita"

20:30 Cop27, Meloni: "Fare di più per proteggere il pianeta, casa comune"

20:29 Liverpool in vendita: proprietà chiede 4,5 miliardi di euro

20:14 Pd, lettera-appello di Letta: "Serve stagione costituente"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance acquires Palo Alto-based cyber threat intelligence company Templarbit

08 novembre 2022 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto-based global cyber insurtech, BOXX Insurance, today announced the acquisition of Templarbit, a cyber threat intelligence platform that makes it simpler for businesses to stay ahead of digital threats.

With teams in Palo Alto and Los Angeles, Templarbit was founded by Bjoern Zinssmeister in 2017. Templarbit has built state of the art technology that alerts companies when their platform identifies vulnerabilities in their network that hackers can exploit. The platform autonomously discovers, classifies and analyzes an organization's entire landscape of digital assets, the unique risk profile for each digital asset and the real business costs that would be incurred if a digital asset was compromised.

The closure of this deal gives fast-growing BOXX additional momentum to pursue its vision of making the world a digitally safer place.

"Bringing Templarbit's team and technology in-house was a natural next step for us," says Vishal Kundi, BOXX's Co-Founder and CEO. "It shows how strategically important we believe proactive cyber risk protection is to the continued growth of our business. We are excited to welcome Bjoern and the Templarbit team to BOXX.

"The Templarbit technology platform has demonstrated that it is possible to deliver both effective and affordable cybersecurity capabilities to the small and midsize business segment using intelligent automation and threat intelligence," says Bjoern Zinssmeister, Co-Founder of Templarbit, who joins BOXX as Head of Engineering, BOXX Labs, BOXX's newly formed R&D division. "This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the BOXX family, and I look forward to what's next."

BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats. BOXX Insurance Inc. is privately-held with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. BOXX's vision is to help businesses, individuals and families stay ahead of, respond to and recover from cyber threats, putting their digital safety first. For further information, please visit www.boxxinsurance.com

Founded in 2017, Templarbit was incubated at Y Combinator and is a next-gen security company focused on building modern solutions that empower a new generation of security teams. By building solutions from the ground up to be cloud native and powered by data intelligence, Templarbit has redefined the way we perform assessments on a company's security posture. With the ability to continuously monitor web assets and the risk they may expose companies of all sizes now have a way to build a scalable risk management program.

 

 

Media contact: alex.tomaszewski@boxxinsurance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940312/BOXX_Insurance_Cyber_insurtech_BOXX_Insurance_acquires_Palo_Alto.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940685/BOXX_Insurance_Cyber_insurtech_BOXX_Insurance_acquires_Palo_Alto.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940311/BOXX_Insurance_Cyber_insurtech_BOXX_Insurance_acquires_Palo_Alto.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940313/BOXX_Insurance_Cyber_insurtech_BOXX_Insurance_acquires_Palo_Alto.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyber-insurtech-boxx-insurance-acquires-palo-alto-based-cyber-threat-intelligence-company-templarbit-301670822.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN27834 en US Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Toronto based global cyber insurtech cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance cyber threat intelligence
Vedi anche
News to go
Iran, 227 parlamentari: "Pena di morte per chi partecipa alle proteste"
News to go
Ecosistema Urbano, Bolzano nuova regina green
News to go
Migranti, Nordio: "Selezionati da scafisti che li portano"
News to go
Pescara, sequestrato un milione di prodotti contraffatti
News to go
Ucraina, appello di al-Sisi a leader mondiali per fine guerra
News to go
Europa League, il quadro dei playoff
News to go
Migranti, sbarco Humanity: oggi il ricorso dell'Ong al Tar
News to go
Serie A, i risultati della 13esima giornata
News to go
Italia-Israele, Meloni vede Herzog
News to go
Papa Francesco, nuovo appello per l'Ucraina
News to go
Germania, spese troppo alte per l'ufficio di Merkel
News to go
Caso Marò, Latorre chiede i danni all'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza