Lunedì 22 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

Cyclo, the Double Eco-friendly Vape Solutions From ICCPP Group, In the Spotlight at the Vaper Expo UK 2023

22 maggio 2023 | 14.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 12 to 14, ICCPP Group, the parent company of VOOPOO, has showcased the world's 1st newest dual eco-friendly disposable solutions Cyclo for ODM+ business at the Vaper Expo UK, the largest and most important vaping event in Europe.

Starting from the concept of low carbon and environmental protection, Cyclo considers whole life cycle of disposables from the design, production, use, disposal to recycling, trying the best to use biodegradable materials for the body, unique leadless design for assembly, and patented weldless structure to do fully detachable, so that every disposable waste can be easily dismantled for direct disposal and to sort and recycle, thus minimizing the harm to the environment. Therefore, some people on the scene exclaimed that Cyclo should be the best choice to meet the environmental challenges.

In order to reduce the possibility of youth vaping, ICCPP ODM+ has abandoned the popular and brilliant outlook on the market in the Cyclo solutions, and used a simple, plain, low-saturation single color with an additional child lock design to calling attention to youth vaping. Compliance commitment has always been a top priority for ICCPP ODM+ operations. We believe that youth protection plays an important role of compliance operations, and to make vaping business stable and sustainable for a long time, we need to be user-centric, think ahead of customers' concerns, and balance all the concerns and preferences, which is what makes us confident as the best one-stop ODM solution provider.

Furthermore, the full range of compliant atomization coil vape solutions, including Gene Tree ceramic coil solutions and the newly launched small capacity mesh coil combo solutions, are another highlights of ICCPP ODM+ at the site. Both the solutions have a very smooth and fine atomization taste, nicotine reduction and consistency to the optimal. They have completed TPD registration in 17 European countries ahead of schedule, which greatly reduces European GTM access and time for our intended clients, and might be another reason for the doorstep as well.

On site, VOOPOO, the giant in the open electronic cigarette category from ICCPP,  exhibited a full range of products from its four major series, ARGUS, DRAG, VOOPOO VINCI and V.

Among them, ARGUS P1, which repeatedly obtained the name of "best pod vape", ARGUS POD and ARGUS G represented by ARGUS POD family, multiple products can share the cartridge, so that users can easily experience multiple experiences, feel the charm of VOOPOO POD.

VOOPOO won "Best international brand" at UK media Vapouround's annual awards ceremony on 12 May, and its star product DRAG 4 also lived up to expectations, winning "best mod".

If you are interested in either the branded ODM+ or VOOPOO from ICCPP, you cannot miss the upcoming World Vape Show in Dubai from June 21 to 23. On our Stand 6050, you can communicate face-to-face with ICCPP Group and create the win-win future together.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082132/The_Site_ICCPP_Vaper_Expo_UK2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyclo-the-double-eco-friendly-vape-solutions-from-iccpp-group-in-the-spotlight-at-the-vaper-expo-uk-2023-301830749.html

