CYENS Centre of Excellence and Cyta are entering the second phase of their collaboration

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CYENS Centre of Excellence delivered the first phase of the Call Quality Analysis (CQA) and Caller Voice Verification (CVV) projects to Cyta's Call Centre. CQA is an automated machine learning evaluation tool for qualitatively assessing the conversation between a customer and a Call Center employee using a variety of metrics, including the customer's emotional state at the beginning and the end of the call. CVV is a voice verification software that allows precise and fast automated customer verification process.

CYENS Centre of Excellence and Cyta have renewed their collaboration by signing a new multi-year contract to continue implementing technology developed at CYENS in Cyta operational processes. The new collaboration starts with training the machine learning model behind the CQA and CVV on large volumes of real use data.

By using the digital tools CYENS has created for Cyta, their call centre's agents can automatically verify the customer's identity during call and assess the quality of the response to his/her request. Consequently, and based on these assessments Cyta now can improve their call centre processes and provide better customer experience.

Dr Olga Shvarova, CYENS Chief Innovation Officer, said: "We are delighted to be able to assist one of Cyprus's most inventive public enterprises in their attempts to capitalise on digital change and new tools that emerge in the telecom sector and associated public service areas. We are expanding our collaboration with Cyta this year and intend to continue doing so for as long as both organisations are in business."

About CytaCyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) is the primary telecommunications provider in Cyprus. Its product portfolio covers the whole spectrum of electronic communications ranging from fixed and mobile telephony to internet service provision and broadband applications. Cyta is particularly active in the area of international submarine fiber optic cables, providing wholesale products and services on a global basis, and has established Cyprus as a regional telecommunications hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

About CYENSCYENS Centre of Excellence is a joint venture of three public universities of Cyprus - University of Cyprus, Cyprus University of Technology, and Open University of Cyprus, the Municipality of Nicosia, and two renowned international partners, Max Planck Institute for Informatics, Germany, and, University College London, United Kingdom. CYENS is funded by the EU's Horizon 2020 and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus. For more information visit https://www.cyens.org.cy/

