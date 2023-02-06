Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 06 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:48 Sanremo 2023, lettera Zelensky e niente video: cos'è successo

20:40 Verona-Lazio 1-1, gol di Pedro e Ngonge

20:21 Regionali Lombardia, da Colombo a Strada: i primi nomi della squadra di Majorino

20:14 Inter, distrazione alla coscia destra per Correa

20:01 Delmastro-Donzelli, opposizioni puntano a mozione censura unitaria

19:57 Messina Denaro, autista del boss rinuncia a istanza scarcerazione

19:23 Ucraina, Prigozhin sfida Zelensky a duello aereo per Bakhmut

18:57 Sanremo 2023, medico Festival: "Caso Madame? Palco specchio società"

18:00 Sanremo 2023, mamma social e haters nel monologo di Chiara Ferragni

17:48 Minacce di morte sul web a Meloni, indagato 45enne a Perugia

17:47 Covid oggi Lazio, 369 contagi e 5 morti. A Roma 232 nuovi casi

17:31 Incidente in autostrada, auto si schianta contro un muro: 2 morti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CYENS Centre of Excellence is the first EU organisation to launch an eLucid tool for express licensing

06 febbraio 2023 | 15.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CYENS Centre of Excellence has launched an eLucid tool for express licensing. e-lucid is an award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that powers intellectual property licensing platforms for some of the world's leading universities, technology transfer and research organisations. CYENS has opened its eLucid portal at https://innedge.cyens.org.cy/, creating a new way of dissemination of the results of the projects run by CYENS academics with wide audiences offering its innovative solutions, consultancy, education and training services as well as access to specialised laboratories to organisations in Cyprus and abroad at a click of a button with minimal transaction time.

Dr Olga Shvarova, CYENS Chief Innovation Officer, said: "We are delighted to implement the fully automated licensing solution to scale our licensing operations, monetise our digital solutions and license non-exclusive IP.e-lucid allows us to meet the challenges posed by the management of contracts for free impact-generating apps and other low-cost, high-volume IP assets while freeing the time for its innovation management personnel for pursue larger opportunities."

Ed Maughfling, Customer Success at e-lucid, believes that the launch of CYENS' licensing storefront marks a significant milestone for e-lucid: "CYENS are our first EU customer to launch and we hope to see many more organisations from Europe engaging with express licensing in the near future." Jose Fernandez, Product Lead at e-lucid, added: "We are really pleased to welcome CYENS and are looking forward to working with an organisation that is keen to make the most e-lucid's unique features to maximise their impact and reach a wider audience."

About e-Lucid

e-lucid was conceived at UCL Business (UCLB), the Technology Transfer Office University College London, in response to the challenges it faced in managing large numbers of IP licence requests.

Now, over 20 publicly-funded, research-intensive organisations from across the UK, USA and now Europe are subscribed to its hosted services.

About CYENS

CYENS Centre of Excellence is a joint venture of three public universities of Cyprus - University of Cyprus, Cyprus University of Technology, and Open University of Cyprus, the Municipality of Nicosia, and two renowned international partners, Max Planck Institute for Informatics, Germany, and, University College London, United Kingdom. CYENS is funded by the EU's Horizon 2020 and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus. For more information visit https://www.cyens.org.cy/ 

Contact 

Dr Olga Shvarovao.shvarova@cyens.org. cy+357 22747575

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774630/CYENS_Centre_of_Excellence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyens-centre-of-excellence-is-the-first-eu-organisation-to-launch-an-elucid-tool-for-express-licensing-301739466.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Centre software come servizio tool Centro
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, si aggrava bilancio vittime
News to go
Giornata raccolta farmaco 2023, servono un milione di confezioni
News to go
Pescara, scoperti 32 necrofori irregolari
News to go
Siracusa, 'mazzette' per seppellire altri morti: 2 arresti
News to go
Meteo Italia oggi, temperature in picchiata
News to go
Premier League, aperta indagine su Manchester City
Terremoto Turchia, la città rasa al suolo oggi dal sisma - Video
Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: "Romantico avere lettera Zelenksy e poterla leggere" - Video
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, i palazzi si sbriciolano - Video
News to go
Turchia, nuova scossa di terremoto magnitudo 7.6
News to go
Grammy 2023, Beyoncé fa la storia con record di statuette
News to go
Carburanti, scattato embargo Russia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza