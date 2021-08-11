Cerca nel sito
 
Cytaka Rewards Cybersecurity-focused Developers with $1 Million Prizes

11 agosto 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Protecting the Connected World, One New Millionaire Developer at a Time

TEL AVIV, Israel and DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doron Amir, CEO of Cytaka, is passionate about cybersecurity. He envisions a safer and more secure, connected world. He wants to stop cyberattacks, not by going after the threat actors but by preventing the code vulnerabilities that give them easy targets.

 

BE AT THE TOP, CyTaka CEO Doron Amir. “We should never underestimate the power of the human brain. After all those years of working in anonymity, it’s time that developers get the recognition they rightfully deserve.”

 

Every day we see yet another headline about a cyberattack.

"It's time to change the global celebrity culture from brawn and beauty to brains," says Mr. Amir. "We want to create 'cyber heroes.' Our goal is to find the smartest people in the software development world and bring them the fame and glory they deserve."

The Cytaka platform offers gamified cybersecurity-focused coding education and training specifically for software developers. They get points for completed tasks – and they also get cold hard cash - $1 million every month, if they make it to the live competition.

The first competition will be held on August 15 in Dubai.

With successful completion of challenges at all levels of the CyTaka app - Beginner, Student, Professional, and Expert, including Expert Gold challenges, users get points that allow them to earn between $50 and $7000 from Cytaka. The competition "resets" every month, so less experienced participants have a chance to become one of the top 10 players.

The app has both a free version and subscription model, where members have the opportunity to get larger rewards. It can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store. Participating in the app requires extensive personal validation to prevent fraud.

"Cytaka is a living, breathing, and ever-evolving application, creating a comprehensive learning environment," says Mr. Amir. "Our participants will be exposed to the latest developments and trends in cybersecurity and DevSecOps, allowing them to continuously keep up to date, enhancing their professional knowledge while directly addressing the cybersecurity personnel shortage."

"Our partners in the app include major players in the software space," Mr. Amir continues. "Global companies have a direct incentive in hiring our players because they will be recognized as truly the best and the brightest in the software development field."

Information regarding the professional skills and qualities of the participant is aggregated in their "Achievement Page" and is 100% objective with up-to-date information. Cytaka now makes it possible for an employer or HR-company to find, in a few seconds, potential candidates who in reality meet the given professional requirements and qualities of the employer, regardless of their place of residence, gender, age, beliefs; allowing people of less developed regions or communities to more easily join the global workforce as well-paid professionals.

Employers will be posting their own challenges within the jobs section in Cytaka. Once a user successful completes these challenges, the employer will get access to their achievement page. It creates a win-win for the potential employee and employer. As challenge winners, the candidates are in much stronger negotiating positions, and the employer gets access to top candidates with proven credentials. 

"While offering cash and prizes will increase cybersecurity knowledge among developers, our goals are much bigger," he says. "Training them to be exceptionally security aware and strengthening their focus on writing safer, stronger, less vulnerable code will directly address the cybersecurity crisis."

"Making heroes of the smartest software developers in the world will make coding and cybersecurity much more glamorous professions, inspiring future generations," he continued. "Furthermore, another version of the app is being tuned to be 'kid-friendly,' so the next generation can get started on their cyber security journeys."

The app's "special sauce" to drive participation in leveraging both extrinsic and intrinsic motivation.

"Beyond just the cash prizes, we're leveraging people's competitive natures," said Mr. Amir. "App participants will be ranked publicly, so they'll be able to see what they need to achieve to top their peers. They will also receive their own personal rankings, showing how far they've come since they started, reinforcing their motivation to continue to achieve, to really meet their potential."

The entire Cytaka ecosystem is just the first step.

"We are addressing the most pressing and difficult problems we face as a globally intertwined society. Turning developers into cybersecurity experts is just the first step," Mr. Amir concluded.

To join the app, visit www.cytaka.com.

About Cytaka

Cytaka offers gamified cybersecurity education and training for developers. The focus of the company is to turn developers into cybersecurity experts. Users of the Cytaka app not only get points for challenges completed but also can trade the points in for financial rewards. Every month, Cytaka will be hosting live competitions for the apps top 10 achievers, giving away more than $1 million in prizes. For more information, please visit www.cytaka.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592087/Cytaka.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592089/Cytaka.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592090/Cytaka.jpg

 

World champion Cyber competition for programmers. $1,000,000 Monthly Grand Prize

 

Doron Amir, CEO of CyTaka, believes that competition in Dubai will provide a great platform for globalization and a wonderful bridge between the Muslims and Jews and people in general around the world

 

