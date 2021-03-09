Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 08:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:41 Covid Germania, 4.252 nuovi contagi e 255 morti: bollettino 9 marzo

08:22 Covid, Cina lancia passaporto vaccinale: è il primo Paese al mondo

07:53 Covid Usa, per la prima volta da novembre meno di mille morti in un giorno

07:24 Vaccino Covid, Australia punta ad allearsi con altri Paesi per fare pressione su Ue

00:01 Covid Italia, 100mila morti. Zona rossa, coprifuoco, lockdown: verso stretta

22:56 Forza Italia accelera sul 'dopo Gelmini': deputati in riunione

22:39 Inter-Atalanta 1-0, gol di Skriniar e fuga scudetto continua

20:44 Roma, Sgarbi: "Centrodestra converga su di me, vinciamo al primo turno"

20:41 Brasile, condanne annullate: Lula può candidarsi contro Bolsonaro

20:07 Pd, spunta l'ipotesi congresso online

19:58 Napoli, si dimette l'assessora de Majo: "Attacchi di ogni tipo"

19:27 Covid, allarme terapie intensive in Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Cytiva and Longitude (a Financial Times company) reveal five major challenges for the industry in new Global Biopharma Resilience Index

09 marzo 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- A survey of 1,165 biopharma executives and healthcare policymakers across 20 countries measured ability of industry to respond to global needs in five areas: Supply chain resilience, talent pool, R&D ecosystem, manufacturing agility, and government policy and regulation

- There is a strong correlation between higher performing countries and higher income per capita; United States leads the index overall but Switzerland and China have most resilient supply chains

- First such study to cover wide range of topics and respondents

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global life sciences leader Cytiva, along with the Financial Times' research arm Longitude, have compiled a global index, ranking the ability of the biopharma industry to respond to five major challenges; in supply chain, talent, research and development, manufacturing, and government policy and regulation.

Respondents answered questions on a scale of 1 to 10 in each of the five areas.  The average of all responses resulted in the rating of each country's biopharma capabilities as well as the strength of the global industry. With an overall index score of 6.6 out of 10, the industry looks vulnerable – and has scope to improve across a number of critical areas. In the overall index, the United States ranks first, with a 7.12 score. Switzerland and the UK follow closely.

Russia, China and India are leading in the lower-middle income and upper-middle-income economy countries1, despite having large populations and lower GNI per capita than some of the other countries in this group. However, the index also highlights a clear divide between high-income vs upper-middle-income and lower-middle-income economies. The upper-middle-income and lower-middle-income economies tend to score lower on the index: this indicates that they have less resilient biopharma industries, which creates a significant risk in terms of global access to vital medications.

Emmanuel Ligner, President and CEO, Cytiva, says: "As a partner to global biopharma companies, we wanted to offer this overview of where the industry is performing well, and where there are some pain points.  The data is built by listening to customers and key players, and gives us insight into major concerns. With this data, we'll have even more fruitful conversations and be better prepared to work with customers and stakeholders to address industry-wide challenges."

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and chairperson of Biocon, says: "Biopharma has a huge role to play in the future of medicine, and many of the medicines that we are developing now will be game-changing. But developing blockbuster drugs shouldn't be about making a billion dollars – it should be about serving a billion patients. That's when we will have global equity in healthcare."

The index was built from 1,165 survey respondents across 20 countries (95% pharma and biopharma executives and 5% healthcare policymakers), in addition to in-depth interviews with eight experts from biopharma and healthcare policymaking.

For the full report and more facts, visit this page.

About CytivaCytiva is a global life sciences leader with more than 7,000 associates across 40 countries dedicated to advancing and accelerating therapeutics. As a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings speed, efficiency and capacity to research and manufacturing workflows, enabling the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients.

Using the World Bank country classifications, based on gross national income per capita

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza manufacturing agility talent pool agility R&D ecosystem
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
Lega
Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"
MasterChef, ecco chi ha vinto: l'annuncio
Zingaretti si dimette, Fiorello si sente in colpa
Spaccio di droga, armi e rapine: 14 arresti a Palermo
Sanremo 2021, il trio Fiorello-Pausini-Amadeus
Sanremo 2021, Fiorello e il messaggio di Draghi
Sanremo, il 'ristorante dei cantanti': "La chiusura è una scorrettezza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza