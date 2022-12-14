Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:28 Carburanti, prezzi benzina e diesel ancora in calo oggi in Italia

09:26 Gesù fugge dal Natale, la provocazione del Banksy torinese

09:07 Covid, Cina rinuncia a monitorare asintomatici: boom di casi a Pechino

08:54 Coniugi uccisi a Racalmuto (Agrigento), fermato il figlio

08:22 Ucraina-Russia, esplosioni nel centro di Kiev: abbattuti 10 droni

08:14 Pnrr, Ministero dell'Istruzione: "Ritardo tempi realizzazione asili nido e scuole dell’infanzia"

08:05 Terremoto oggi a Empoli, lieve scossa questa mattina

08:02 A Caivano sgominata piazza spaccio droga a cielo aperto più grande d'Europa

07:23 Aereo militare precipitato vicino a Trapani, recuperato corpo pilota

00:02 Manovra 2023, governo lavora a ritocchi: maxi emendamento atteso giovedì

23:25 Qatargate, Pd: "Siamo parte lesa, ci costituiremo parte civile"

23:12 Argentina-Croazia 3-0, lo show di Messi incanta lo stadio - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CZUR Announces Christmas Deal for Its Smart Overhead Book and Document Scanners

14 dicembre 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CZUR TECH Co., Ltd ("CZUR" or "the Company"), a leading smart hardware solution provider primarily known for its overhead book scanners, has launched a special Christmas event on its website, offering fans special deals from now until December 25, 2022.

Zhou Kang, CEO of CZUR, said, "For almost ten years, we have been committed to providing our valued customers with top products and a caring shopping experience. For example, we recently launched our official German-language website to provide locals in Germany with a better shopping experience and a clearer picture of our products. Now, for our old and new customers worldwide, we are delighted to launch our Christmas discount deal, offering them the chance to get a fantastic festive deal when shopping for their favorite CZUR book scanner."

CZUR's deal for this Christmas includes 15 percent off at shopping cart checkout when shoppers purchase any of the brand's scanners. An extra US$15 off will be applied when they use the discount code "Xmas".

CZUR's range of smart overhead book scanners have completely transformed the way books and documents are scanned by introducing a more intelligent, efficient, and streamlined experience that has made traditional flatbed scanners almost obsolete.

With CZUR's Book scanners series including the ET Series, Aura Series, and Shine Ultra Series, or  Document scanners series, such as the Lens Pro Series and Shine Pro Series, books, magazines, photographs, paintings, contracts, blueprints, and exam papers can all be scanned directly without unbinding at the lightning-fast speed of up to 1 seconds per page.

The brand's professional series, the ET series, has a sturdy 32-bit MIPS CPU that scans two pages of an open book in 1.5 seconds, ten times faster than a traditional scanner. Utilizing CZUR's patented Curve Flattening Technology, the curve distortion of books is automatically flattened and corrected, and along with the device's powerful sensor that is up to 24Mp, the digital pages look as real as the original. 

For more information, please visit CZUR's Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram pages. 

About CZUR Tech

Founded in 2013, CZUR develops smart hardware solutions for enterprises and individuals. Its smart office appliances include the latest technologies and human touch to fundamentally improve work efficiency in work environments. Its product lines cover hardware, PC services, cloud services, web services, app development, and algorithms.

CONTACT: Phoebe, marketing@czur.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1772951/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/czur-announces-christmas-deal-for-its-smart-overhead-book-and-document-scanners-301701412.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Altro leading smart hardware Its overhead book scanners special Christmas overhead
Vedi anche
News to go
Salvini: "Ritiro a vita patente per chi guida ubriaco o drogato"
News to go
Rifugiati, Cei: "Nessuna invasione in Italia"
News to go
Ferrari F1, Frederic Vasseur è il nuovo team principal
News to go
Mondiali vasca corta, Italia oro con Paltrinieri e nella staffetta
News to go
Ucraina, donazioni per un miliardo al termine della conferenza di Parigi
News to go
Diritto d'asilo, i dati del Rapporto Migrantes
News to go
Inchiesta Qatar, Europarlamento destituisce Eva Kaili
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, oggi semifinale Argentina-Croazia
News to go
Confesercenti: "Caro energia e inflazione riducono di 7,2 mld spesa famiglie"
News to go
Bonus spesa, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Caro energia, Meloni: "Porre argine a speculazione, risposta Ue insoddisfacente"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, maxi blitz dei carabinieri: colpite cosche calabresi e Spada
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza