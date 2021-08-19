Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 18:19
comunicato stampa

Daewoong Pharmaceutical and Hanall Biopharma Invest $1M USD in Alloplex Biotherapeutics

19 agosto 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Accelerating development of Alloplex's lead program, SUPLEXA Therapeutic Cells, the next generation tumor agnostic cellular therapy for treating solid and liquid tumors.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical and Hanall Biopharma of South Korea are expanding their global open collaboration initiative by investing in Alloplex Biotherapeutics, an emerging Boston-based biotechnology company.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical (CEO: Sengho Jeon) and Hanall Biopharma (Co-CEO: Seung Kook Park & Seungwon Jeong) have announced on August 19th, their investment in Alloplex Biotherapeutics by purchasing to support a potential long term collaboration for developing new cancer cell therapies. Daewoong Pharmaceutical and Hanall Biopharma aim to collaborate with Alloplex to develop global networks and communication with experts in this domain.

This investment will allow Alloplex to advance their first generation SUPLEXA therapeutic cell program into the clinic by the first half of 2022. SUPLEXA Therapeutic Cells are a differentiated and non-engineered autologous therapy made from activated and reprogrammed peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) - derived from patient whole blood. SUPLEXA cells are generated in rapidly and in abundance through a robust ex vivo manufacturing procedure during which they acquire the capacity to kill all tumor cells tested without affecting normal cells. SUPLEXA cells are comprised of a heterogenous mixture of cells of both innate and adaptive phenotypes known for their anti-tumor activity, including NK, NKT, CD8+ CTL and gd T cells. As such SUPLEXA cells employ a multi-modal anti-tumor strategy comprised entirely of normal activated immune cells with a capacity to kill all tumor cells tested. It is postulated that by using the patient's own cells rather than external substances that this therapy may have a very benign safety profile while maximizing anti-cancer effects.

Alloplex was founded in 2016 and is led by its scientific founder and CEO, Dr. Frank Borriello MD, PhD - a Harvard-trained immunologist with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to Alloplex he led the Search and Evaluation function in multiple pharmaceutical companies.

Seungwon Jeong, co-CEO of Hanall Biopharma said, "It is with great pleasure and anticipation that we invest in Alloplex as they develop their unique anti-tumor immune cell treatment in the hopes of improving the quality of life of cancer patients through a joint investment."

Frank Borriello, CEO of Alloplex Biotherapeutics said, "We are very appreciative of the confidence displayed by Daewoong and Hanall through their investment in Alloplex. We hope this will be the beginning of a rewarding collaboration whereby we may be able to develop SUPLEXA Therapeutic cells in the Asia-Pacific region following a successful first-in human trial soon to start in Australia."

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Homepage: https://www.daewoong.co.kr/en/ Hanall Biopharma Homepage: https://www.hanall.com/ Alloplex Homepage: https://www.alloplexbio.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598021/CI_of_Daewoong_Pharmaceutical__Hanall_Biopharma_and_Alloplex.jpg

Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere
