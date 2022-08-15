Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Announces US FDA Clearance of IND Application for DWP213388, First-in-class Irreversible Oral Dual Acting inhibitor for Autoimmune Diseases

15 agosto 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- DWP213388 is a first-in-class dual-target inhibitor that simultaneously inhibits pathogenic T cells and B cells across a range of autoimmune disease

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical is a publicly traded South Korean pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceuticals globally today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of DWP213388, a new drug candidate being developed for autoimmune diseases.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical CEO Seng-ho Jeon said, "Daewoong Pharmaceutical plans to lead the development of various global new drugs such as DWP213388 in collaboration with global licensees for patients with autoimmune diseases" and he added that "We will contribute to improving the quality of life of many patients around the world who are suffering from lack of a cure."

The planned Phase 1 clinical trial is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, a single and multiple doses escalation study in 80 healthy subjects.  It will assess the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic responses of DWP213388 as a first-in-class strategy to treat autoimmune.  The trial is projected to initiate in 2H 2022 in the USA.

Unlike current treatments, which are generally limited to inhibiting only B cells or T cells, DWP213388 is a dual-target inhibitor that simultaneously inhibits B cells and T cells, thus has higher efficacy potential than conventional single-action treatments. It selectively inhibits both Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) and Interleukin-2-inducible T-cell Kinase (ITK).  Daewoong has demonstrated that this dual activity was safe and effective at preventing or reducing autoimmune pathology in a number of preclinical models.

According to Research And Markets, a global market research institute, the global autoimmune disease treatment market is growing at an average annual rate of 4.2% and is expected to reach $153 Billion (about 200 Trillion KRW) by 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877243/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676530/Daewoong_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

