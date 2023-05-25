Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

DAHON boosts its e-Mobility program with Mopeds and Motorcycles

25 maggio 2023 | 12.57
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Leading folding bike brand DAHON unveils a new range of motorcycle and Moped models

OLNEY, Ill., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DAHON, the global leader of folding bikes with more than 40 years in the industry, plans to extend its product range into a new category of motorcycles and Mopeds. Following the teaser showcased at the China International Cycle Fair in Shanghai on May 5-8, the brand plans to debut its 3 latest models, motorbike - Macaw, and electric mopeds - Magpie, and Tailorbird, at INABIKE, an executive tradeshow for the motorcycle industry in Indonesia, from May 24 - 26, under the slogan "Go Electric, Go green, and Cut those CO2 Emissions!"

In such an exciting new direction, DAHON, in addition to existing E-bikes, strives to show that going green should not break the bank. The three latest (non–folding) quality models from its motorcycle and moped categories are available at a more attractive price point than many other models currently on the market, and they have zero CO2 emission, offering an ideal eco-friendly, cost-effective alternative to combustion engine-driven transportation.

Focus dually on outdoor sport and fast urban mobility, Macaw sports a maximum range of 80km (50 miles) on a full charge, with a 100km/h top speed while consuming just 6.19kW/h of power. The 72V/73aH lithium-ion battery takes just 6 hours to reach full capacity, faster than most other electric motorcycles of a similar standard.

The sporty and jazzy Macaw is powered by a 5000W motor and its speed can reach up to 120KM/H (75mph). It has a front and rear tire size of F: 110/70-17 R:140/70-16, and dimensions of L 715 (28") x W 2060 (81") x H 1140 (45").

Both Magpie and Tailorbird mopeds boast a maximum range of 110km (56 miles) on a full charge, while only consuming 2.7kW/h of power. They can also be equipped with an optional 60v-72v /32Ah lead acid battery, which takes just 8 hours to reach full capacity. 

Powered by a 1000W motor, fashionable Magpie and Tailorbird can reach up to 60km/h (37mph), and are equipped with a high-efficiency controller. Magpie has a front and rear tire size of F:80/90-14 R:90/90-14, the dimensions of L 700 (27") x W 1880 (74") x H 1220 (48"). The Tailorbird has a front and rear tire size of F:90/90-12 R:90/90-12, and dimensions of L 700 (27") W 1850 (73") H 1090 (43"). The specs of these two models are similar, nonetheless, each having its own distinctive style; Magpie has a scooter-like appearance, while the Tailorbird evokes classic Vespa style, catering to the individual preferences of riders.

DAHON's step into the motorbike category demonstrates its firm commitment to delivering eco-friendly innovation. Against the backdrop of the eMobility Era, the company is bolstering the global effort of reducing fossil fuel reliance through its innovative products to accommodate all customer journeys of urban travel.

These models are planned to be released in Asian and American markets. The DAHON team are excited to launch the new electric moped models at INABIKE in Indonesia and customers can visit them at their booth: Hall A7, A7D2-01. Please email Samantha@dahon.com for inquiries about this model, or for booking face to face meetings at this or future expos.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085390/DAHON_MACAW_Electric_motorcycle.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085391/DAHON_MAGPIE_Electric_moped.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085392/DAHON_TAILORBIRD_Electric_moped.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahon-boosts-its-e-mobility-program-with-mopeds-and-motorcycles-301834561.html

in Evidenza