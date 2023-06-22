Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:16
comunicato stampa

DAHON Unleashes Latest Electric Vehicle Range At Eurobike

22 giugno 2023 | 16.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Folding bike technology leader unveils blockbuster line-up with new electric bicycles & mopeds

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Folding bicycle pioneer, DAHON, is making waves at Eurobike, one of the most important events in the cycling calendar. This year, DAHON extended its current product range with new eco-friendly electric mopeds, motorcycles, and bicycles to drive more people towards green mobility. From June 21-25 at Hall 9, A15, Messe Frankfurt, Eurobike attendees can meet DAHON's newest innovations and take e-bikes for a spin at Open Demo area F10, E.08.

DAHON Blockbuster Line-up on Booth and Test Track

DAHON rolls out its global line of non-folding electric mopeds category, with E-F9, and EG-1. Speeding superstar E-F9 reaches a maximum speed of 80km/h, with a range of 50-100 km on a full charge. EG-1 is a smaller, more compact model, that goes the distance with quality, it has a max range of 45km, and consumes less power per charge, using just 1.42kw.

Alongside its new e-moped portfolio, DAHON is showcasing its latest accessories, and parts with its electric and non-electric folding bicycles. Major highlights include Cargoe T5, a smooth electric cargo bike that can hold up to 250 kg and reduce its volume by 35% once folded, as well as the unstoppable Archer Pro, fitted with the revolutionary DELTEC cable.

The latest design evolutions showcased at the booth include CURL D9, a high-performance special edition boasting more than 10 patented DAHON technologies, and the retro-inspired D-Alpha that has a classic, sturdy diamond-shaped frame with its own roller rack for easy storage.

Fans can come to Open Demo area F10 at Hall 10, E.08 to try out Cargoe T5 and other e-folding stars such as the speedy Unio E20, ultra-compact CURL Ei4, powerful K-ONE Hub Drive, and slick scooter ES-2.

Groundbreaking Tech for Visitors to Explore

Showcased on a featured model Archer Pro, the DAHON team are excited to demonstrate the revolutionary DELTEC cable, the patented technology that improves single beam folding bicycles by transforming the frame into a stable triangular structure. The DELTEC takes on the maximum weight of the frame, enhancing the frame's rigidity by up to 35%, resulting in improved pedaling efficiency and faster speeds. DAHON will release a series of scientific articles explaining how this unique technology improves bike performance later in 2023.

Meetings to Discuss DAHON Products, Tech, and Business Opportunities

Visitors can drop by at booth Hall 9, A15 to meet DAHON's latest innovations or alternatively, email our team samantha@dahon.com with their preferred time to book a meeting in advance.

Looking to the Future

DAHON's Eurobike appearance is the latest opportunity for the brand to highlight its firm commitment to keep creating eco-friendly vehicles for an increasingly wider range of customers worldwide. With its recent venture into new markets to bolster the e-mobility era, DAHON will continue to build on its trailblazing achievement of 40+ years, helping more riders to enjoy green travel for a more sustainable planet.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108491/DAHON_Booth___Hall_9_A15.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108492/DAHON_E_mopeds.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108493/DAHON_Product_Line.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahon-unleashes-latest-electric-vehicle-range-at-eurobike-301858207.html

in Evidenza