Giovedì 30 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 08:55
comunicato stampa

DAMAC Properties begins handover for DAMAC Towers Nine Elms in London

30 giugno 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE and LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC Properties is pleased to announce that it is in the process of handing over its flagship project in Europe — DAMAC Towers Nine Elms, a 50-storey luxury twin tower project in the upscale Zone 1 district of London with stunning interiors by VERSACE. DAMAC's customer experience team is working tirelessly to ensure a seamless transition and handover journey for DTNE homeowners.

 

 

The team has been acting as a first point of contact for customers arriving in the building and has created an end-to-end handover journey, starting from receiving the handover notice, until the client is physically handed their home key. Additionally, an option for virtual home viewing has been provided to customers who cannot physically be present, in line with DAMAC's approach to go digital.

"Our CRM team is on the ground to ensure a smooth transition and that everything is in picture perfect condition and required access is functioning before customers step into their homes for their viewing appointment," Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC said.

Nine Elms is the Dubai-based developer's first project in Europe and Europe's first collaboration between VERSACE and a new residential property in London's Prime Zone 1 location. Set on London's South Bank, in the Nine Elms area, the ultra-modern tower boasts a unique and balanced architectural composition, carefully crafted to create impressive views from every aspect. The property will have studios, and 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments along with penthouse apartments. DTNE features 8,010 sq. ft. of communal gardens and four levels of office space in the South Tower.

The VERSACE interiors add an extra dash of luxury to the chic twin tower project and comes after previous Versace interior collaborations on DAMAC towers in Beirut and Jeddah. Apart from VERSACE, DAMAC has collaborated with various other brands such as CAVALLI, de GRISOGONO, Paramount, Rotana, Radisson and The Trump Organization.

According to analysis by property consultancy firm Savills, the average global premium for branded residences, over a comparable non-branded product, stands at 29% on an unweighted basis.

"We are delighted to have completed our first project in Europe. DTNE is very special to us, and we are beyond pleased with the end result, which came together beautifully with our chic exteriors and fashionable interiors by Versace Home," McLoughlin said.

He added: "It's an exciting time for DAMAC and we are rapidly expanding our global footprint by looking at JV opportunities across the world."

The Company's growing success over the years, and more recently on the tailwinds of Dubai's stellar economic performance and forecast, has propelled it to explore various opportunities for development and growth in new markets.   

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850375/Damac_Towers.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tower project flagship project in Europe Londra working
