Martedì 27 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 09:19
Dangbei launches its Mars Laser Projector in Europe, with native Netflix and ultra-bright 1080p laser projection

27 giugno 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Bringing laser-powered ultra-high brightness, and crystal-clear 1080P Full HD clarity so that Netflix and other streaming services can be experienced like never before

TUMWATER, Wash., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dangbei, a global leader in the home projector market, today announces the launch of its new ultra-bright laser home projector with native Netflix, the Mars. Building on the popularity of the Emotn N1 projector, officially licensed by Netflix, the new model brings even more improvements to bring the cinema experience home. By incorporating laser technology into the Mars, it makes it the brightest and clearest Netflix viewing experience on the big screen. 

Enabling users to watch the best movies on Netflix in 1080p Full HD, the Mars utilizes ALPD® (Advanced Laser Phosphor Display) technology, which is commonly used in cinemas, offices and home entertainment systems. By incorporating ALPD® technology, the Mars offers a remarkable 2,100 ISO lumens of brightness, powered by an ultra-bright laser light source that can last up to 30,000 hours. Unlike RGB lasers that may produce a speckle effect, the Mars prioritizes the comfort of viewers and a speckle-free experience to take home entertainment and movie nights to another level.

With a projection size of up to 180 inches, it can instantly transform any room into a private theater. The home theater experience is further enhanced by the captivating audio-visual features the Mars boasts, including HDR10 and HLG support, AI brightness adjustment to adapt flawlessly to any lighting environment, and a powerful surround sound system with dual built-in 10W speakers that support Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus.

From binge-worthy series to mind-blowing movies, the Mars has curated the ultimate selection to keep customers glued to the screen. With Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video officially-licensed and pre-installed, and powered by the flexible and stable Linux OS, users can experience the ultimate convenience and access the hottest streaming services at their fingertips with no need to search through menus or navigate complex interfaces – ensuring content can be viewed quickly.

The Mars has lightning-fast boot and setup times, delivering a perfect image within seconds, ensuring no frustrating delays. Equipped with ToF and CMOS sensors, it offers a 4-in-1 smarter image setup, featuring Auto Focus, six-way Auto Keystone Correction, Intelligent Screen Fit, and Obstacle Avoidance to ensure that every seat in the house will give the same high quality and enjoyable experience.

 The Mars can be easily connected to game consoles, laptops, Blu-ray players and more with its versatile connectivity, wired or wireless. Also, with a noise level of less than 24dB, the viewing environment remains undisturbed to be enjoyed the way it should be.

The Dangbei Mars is now available on Amazon DE/FR/IT/ES for 1099.99 €, with a 150 € discount coupon.

 

About Dangbei

As a premium provider of smart large-screen services, Dangbei specializes in designing and developing software matrix, operating systems, smart projectors and more. Dangbei's mission is to bring an extraordinary audio-visual experience on large screens to its customers - through diverse, versatile and innovative products.

The trust of over 200 million users drives Dangbei to provide constant inspiration and guidance to the global entertainment landscape. Dangbei's large-screen software has achieved the top position in China. Its applications and contents cover a wide range of fields such as music, film and television, health, education and tools. Dangbei also ranks Top 2 in terms of shipments in China and occupies the top position in the laser projector category.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105441/Dangbei_Mars_Ultra_Bright_Laser_Projector_Native_Netflix.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dangbei-launches-its-mars-laser-projector-in-europe-with-native-netflix-and-ultra-bright-1080p-laser-projection-301855144.html

articoli
in Evidenza