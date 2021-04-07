Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 12:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:41 Vaccino AstraZeneca, Crisanti: "E' tra i più sicuri"

11:37 AstraZeneca, Viola: "Stop under 60 non è un problema, giovani avranno Pfizer"

11:31 AstraZeneca e trombosi, news: Gb valuta stop per under 50

11:24 live Covid Italia, bollettino regioni: dati, contagi e tabella 7 aprile

11:13 Da giovedì 8 aprile sole ma ancora freddo: ecco dove

11:10 Covid Marche, oggi 286 contagi: bollettino 7 aprile

11:02 Covid Toscana, oggi 937 contagi: bollettino 7 aprile

10:58 AstraZeneca e rischio trombosi, oggi le news da Ema

10:55 Berlusconi ricoverato all'ospedale San Raffaele

10:41 San Patrignano, figli di Muccioli querelano Netflix

09:58 AstraZeneca, Crisanti: "Trombosi? Aereo 100 volte più rischioso"

09:16 AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Nesso vaccino-trombosi non dimostrabile"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Daniel Gorosch appointed Chief Executive Officer of Colliers in Sweden

07 aprile 2021 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Colliers poised to accelerate growth in Sweden with appointment of industry leader.

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced that Daniel Gorosch has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) | Sweden. Current CEO Dan Törnsten remains a shareholder of Colliers in Sweden and will become Chairman, focusing on continued client engagement and strategic advisory.

Daniel Gorosch appointed Chief Executive Officer of Colliers in Sweden

Reporting to the EMEA CEO, Daniel Gorosch joins Colliers as a highly experienced and enterprising real estate leader, formerly Managing Director of JLL Sweden and most recently Founder and CEO of Harvesta Fastigheter. He brings a depth of experience in leading growth through client service excellence and strategic acquisitions during his career spanning more than 25 years, with expertise in capital markets. He also holds non-executive board positions advising Sweden's largest real estate companies across commercial, residential and property management specialisms.

"We are excited to welcome Daniel Gorosch as CEO of Colliers in Sweden. He joins us as another high performing leader in commercial real estate and is set to maximise the potential of property for investors, owners and occupiers in this important market for EMEA. His experience in delivering exceptional services and developing successful businesses, coupled with our strong platform in Sweden built by Dan Törnsten, will enable us to accelerate our growth in Sweden," said Chris McLernon, CEO | EMEA at Colliers.

"I am delighted to join Colliers as we look to the next phase of growth in real estate. As the fourth largest investment market in EMEA, backed by strong economic conditions and occupier confidence, we see great opportunity in Sweden for our clients, our people and our business. I very much look forward to working with Dan and the full team in delivering greater success as we go forward," explained Daniel Gorosch.

"I am exceptionally proud of the strong business, client relationships and the team we have built in Sweden since 2010 and I am honoured to work as Chairman alongside our new CEO, Daniel," added Dan Törnsten, Chairman | Sweden of Colliers. "As we help our clients and people navigate the opportunities ahead, I am looking forward to focusing my efforts in continued client engagement and strategic advice."

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481726/Colliers_Daniel_Gorosch.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455449/Colliers_Logo.jpg

Colliers Logo

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Colliers poised appointed chief executive officer of Colliers Colliers in Sweden growth
Vedi anche
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Crisanti: "E' tra i più sicuri"
Briatore e il lapsus: "Il generale Fagiuolo..."
Covid, controlli su bus e treni: ecco come i Nas trovano tracce del virus
Vaccino covid Lazio, Zingaretti: "In farmacia da 20 aprile"
Rasi: "Variante inglese veloce ma vaccini la contrastano"
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
Coronavirus
Vaccini Covid, Lazio attiva i turni di notte a Fiumicino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza