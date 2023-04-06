Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Aprile 2023
11:14 Ucraina-Russia, che fine ha fatto il generale Muradov?

11:05 Sopravvissuto: "Su strage Borsellino verità più vicina"

10:53 Ascolti tv, vince 'Ricatto d'amore' su Rai1

10:23 Riscaldamento, quando bisogna spegnerlo nel 2023: le date zona per zona

09:40 Ucraina, attacchi Russia nel Donetsk: morti e feriti

09:37 Carburanti, prezzi benzina e gasolio in aumento oggi in Italia

09:32 Terremoto L'Aquila, Mattarella: "Rinascita città dovere che chiama in causa tutti"

09:30 Ucraina "pronta" a negoziato con Russia su Crimea se controffensiva avrà successo

09:19 Terremoto, Musumeci: "Accelerare sull ricostruzione"

08:46 Berlusconi ricoverato, Forza Italia: "Ha telefonato ai vertici". Per ora nessun bollettino

08:43 Italia divisa tra sole e acquazzoni: il meteo di Pasqua e Pasquetta

08:13 Ucraina, consigliere Cremlino: "Se offensiva Kiev fallirà Russia lancerà attacco finale"

comunicato stampa

DAS Solar N-type modules awarded French carbon footprint

06 aprile 2023 | 04.08
LETTURA: 1 minuti

QUZHOU, China, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, DAS Solar N-type modules passed the French carbon footprint ECS certification, which enhances low-carbon and globalization.

French carbon footprint ECS certification is the authoritative certification requirement issued by French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) for photovoltaic products with a capacity of 100KW or above that enter the French market. All enterprises participating in photovoltaic module bidding projects in the French market must provide certification for "Simplified Carbon Emissions Assessment", also known as the "Carbon Footprint" certification.

TÜV Nord has conducted rigorous verification and examination on the ECS certification of the modules produced by DAS Solar. DAS Solar obtained the ECS successfully marking effective control of greenhouse gas emissions throughout the module lifecycle with outstanding product performance. As per the reports, the lowest carbon emission of DAS Solar N-type modules is only 420 kg CO2/kWp. The ECS not only realizes the environmentally friendly but also helps to further expand into the French and European markets, which provides a solid foundation for DAS Solar to implement the globalization strategy.

Since being founded in 2018, DAS Solar has adhered to environmentally friendly, low-carbon, and sustainable development. As a top-tier N-type brand, DAS Solar products have widely applied in TOPCon 3.0 technology, continuously leading the development and iteration of advanced technologies in the photovoltaic market. In the future, DAS Solar will continue to implement the green and low-carbon concept, and promote intelligent manufacturing of environmentally friendly. DAS Solar is committed to steadily advancing on zero carbon and achieving ecological benefits.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/das-solar-n-type-modules-awarded-french-carbon-footprint-301791328.html

