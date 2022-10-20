Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:36
comunicato stampa

Dash Hudson's AI-Powered Competitive Solution Enables Brands to Outperform the Competition on Social Media

20 ottobre 2022 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash Hudson is announcing a proprietary solution powered by artificial intelligence that is poised to change the landscape of competitive benchmarking on social media.

With its comprehensive intelligence, Competitorsequips marketers with the real-time data required to understand where they rank within their industry and how they stack up against the competition.

"Dash Hudson has long been touted for its visual representation of complex data, allowing marketers to comprehend social insights faster than typical reporting," says Ryan Sasaki, Vice President of Product at Dash Hudson. "Our latest solution is the first of its kind in the industry and leverages Dash Hudson's proprietary Vision AI technology, putting brands in a prime position to outperform their competition."

In addition to benchmarking, the solution's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities provide an in-depth look into competitors' strategies. Visual IQ, a key feature within Competitors, allows brands to identify trends from within their industry. By segmenting content based on visual similarities, the tool showcases what types of content drives the most engagement.

What's more, Dash Hudson's proprietary predictive technology, Vision, enables brands to uncover what type of visuals from their competitors' strategies will perform best on their own channel. After identifying competitors' top-performing posts, brands can visually search their Library and UGC for similar content. In doing so, brands are empowered to take the guesswork out of what will perform well, and dissect performance analytics to level–up against their competition.

"As new social media platforms emerge and trends change so rapidly, brands need to be nimble, always on, revealing what's new, now and next—Dash Hudson's launch of the Competitors feature will allow us to report, listen and pivot in real-time."

— Alison Alhamed, Vice President, Social Media & Community at R+Co.

In the increasingly saturated social media space, having a keen understanding of competitors has never been more important. Dash Hudson's newly-minted solution unlocks once complex data sets into actionable insights, allowing brands to remain agile and outpace competition.

Interested in learning how Dash Hudson is providing competitive insights and benchmarks for top brands to win in their industry? Try our interactive demo today.

Dash Hudson was founded in 2015 with the mission to empower brands to deepen engagement through photos and videos. Today, the global leader in social marketing software helps companies like Condé Nast, Apple, and Unilever unlock their creative superpowers and elevate their strategies at the speed of social. Dash Hudson takes it to the next level by predicting the performance of photos and videos, analyzing trends, and accelerating brand growth across social media, entertainment, and e-commerce marketing channels. To learn more about Dash Hudson, click here.

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashhudson.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924390/Dash_Hudson_Inc__Dash_Hudson_s_AI_Powered_Competitive_Solution_E.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924389/Dash_Hudson_Inc__Dash_Hudson_s_AI_Powered_Competitive_Solution_E.jpg 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dash-hudsons-ai-powered-competitive-solution-enables-brands-to-outperform-the-competition-on-social-media-301653894.html

