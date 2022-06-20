Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 17:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:24 I pizzaioli a Briatore: "Non è impossibile pizza a 5 euro"

18:04 Covid, Galli: "Omicron 5 come influenza? Ancora presto"

18:03 Paul Haggis, festival Ostuni: "Masterclass speciale su vicenda regista"

17:58 esclusivo Severodonetsk, sindaco: "Da Russia stessa strategia Mariupol, distruzione totale"

17:54 Omicron 5, Gismondo: "E' come un'influenza"

17:38 Benzina e diesel, prezzi e rincari: quanto abbiamo pagato di più in un anno

17:30 Che fine hanno fatto i filmati dell'ultima esibizione di Luigi Tenco?

17:28 M5S, ira Grillo per 'guerra' interna

17:15 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.551 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 20 giugno

17:08 Galli: "Non ho cambiato idea su vaccino covid"

16:47 Juve, Morata corteggiato anche dall'Arsenal

16:44 I cinque titoli migliori del Ftse Mib, brilla Unicredit

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dash Hudson's Product Tagging Solution Empowers Brands to Easily Monetize Instagram Content

20 giugno 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash Hudson is pleased to announce that Meta has named the globally-leading social marketing software among the first integration partners to unlock the ability for businesses to tag content with products on Instagram.

In the rapidly-growing world of social commerce, product tags are a fundamental tool for Instagram Shopping businesses to make their content shoppable.

"As social platforms become an increasingly important touchpoint in the world of e-commerce, brands are seeking creative ways to engage their audiences and turn them into loyal customers," said Dash Hudson co-founder and CEO, Thomas Rankin. "We're extremely proud to have been selected by Meta to bring this tool to market, and to lead the world's most important brands as they elevate their Instagram accounts to become a fundamental part of their digital retail strategy."

With product tags, content becomes shoppable at the moment of discovery. This is a significant milestone in the evolution of social commerce, with Meta reporting that 92% of users who see a post on Instagram immediately take action, whether clicking through to a website or making a purchase.

Through Dash Hudson's Scheduler, product tags can be enabled for Instagram Feed Images, Feed Videos and Feed Carousel Media. In addition, product tags will now be displayed in a brand's Instagram Shop Tab, allowing consumers to instantly browse products, or easily continue their shopping journey when they are ready to buy.

With social media continuing to solidify its position as the preferred online destination for consumers, the need for brands to monetize these growing audiences is greater than ever before. Today's announcement of Instagram product tags marks a significant leap in connecting social strategy to commerce, enabling brands to fuel an untapped pipeline of economic growth and possibility.

To discover why leading brands trust Dash Hudson to unlock the power of social commerce, click here.

Dash Hudson was founded in 2015 with the mission to empower brands to deepen engagement through photos and videos. Today, the global leader in social marketing software helps companies like Condé Nast, Apple and Unilever unlock their creative superpowers and elevate their strategies at the speed of social. Dash Hudson takes it to the next level by predicting the performance of photos and videos, analyzing trends and accelerating brand growth across social media, entertainment and e-commerce marketing channels. To learn more about Dash Hudson, please click here.

 

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashhudson.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841970/Dash_Hudson_Inc__Dash_Hudson_s_Product_Tagging_Solution_Empowers.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841971/Dash_Hudson_Inc__Dash_Hudson_s_Product_Tagging_Solution_Empowers.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza marketing software among Instagram Dash Hudson software
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, allarme in Italia: Regioni chiedono aiuto al Governo
News to go
Caro vita, migliaia di persone in protesta a Bruxelles
News to go
Caserta, latitante arrestato in spiaggia
News to go
Colombia, Gustavo Petro nuovo presidente
News to go
20 giugno, oggi la Giornata Mondiale del Rifugiato
News to go
Trieste, giovani indotte ad anoressia: una denuncia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Taglio gas, riunione al Mite su possibile stato 'allarme'
News to go
Varese, sequestrati oltre 7 kg di cocaina 'da bere': 3 arresti
News to go
Matteo Berrettini riconquista il Queen’s
News to go
Incendio Malagrotta, a Fiumicino diossine oltre i valori
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza