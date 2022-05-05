Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:36 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 5 maggio

11:28 Covid oggi Veneto, 5.344 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 5 maggio

11:24 Covid oggi Toscana, 2.712 contagi: bollettino 5 maggio

11:18 Ucraina, Gentiloni: "Embargo su petrolio Russia in 6-9 mesi"

11:11 Guerra Ucraina, Russia simula lancio di missili balistici nucleari

11:07 Sanpellegrino, nel 2021 fatturato a 878 mln: tornato a livelli pre covid

10:43 Ucraina, Kiev: "221 bambini uccisi da inizio guerra"

10:37 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 24.700 soldati russi, distrutti 1.092 tank"

10:28 Cybersecurity, Thales: "Attaccate il 29% delle aziende nel mondo"

10:23 Covid oggi Italia, contagi e morti in calo: report Gimbe

10:04 Real Madrid-Manchester City, la stampa estera celebra l'impresa

09:52 Prezzo benzina e diesel, oggi ancora in rialzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Data center operator DEAC is building a large new data center that will be one of the most sustainable data centers in the Baltic region

05 maggio 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIGA, Latvia, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest independent data center operators in Northern Europe, DEAC, is building a large new data center that will be one of the most sustainable data centers in the region.

DEAC Riga data center is an attractive location for international companies as an outsourcing center, data back office and IT function consolidation due to its IT team's expertise and excellent qualification.

The new data center will enable DEAC to consolidate its position as a Baltics' market leader and a top service provider for companies in Europe.

The new data center has a capacity of up to 1000 server racks, ensuring a minimum level of service availability of 99.98%. The new data center will be a 10 MW facility that will achieve international Tier III certification. DEAC will use on-site solar panels, will be powered entirely by renewable energy and use backup power provided by MY Neste Diesel.

"Together with the data center operator DLC, DEAC offers two primary locations in Riga and Vilnius and is quickly growing to become the Baltics' most significant and comprehensive data center network," comments Quaero Capital managing partner Sebastien Bourget.

"This is an incredible opportunity to build a new data center that meets companies' needs while also caring for our environment," DEAC's CEO, Andris Gailitis, agrees.   

DEAC is one of the largest independent green energy data center operators in Northern Europe, owned by Quaero European Infrastructure Fund II, an infrastructure investment fund managed by the asset management company Quaero Capital. DEAC serves thousands of customers in more than 40 countries by providing innovative IT services and applying individual business approaches and top-notch technologies. With DLC, also owned by Quaero European Infrastructure Fund II, DEAC offers two primary locations in Riga and Vilnius. DEAC has points of presence in the major cities of Central and Eastern Europe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810662/deac_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Ambiente Ambiente ICT Altro data center operator DEAC data center Centro Elaborazione Dati One of the largest independent data center operators
Vedi anche
News to go
Champions League, la finale sarà Liverpool-Real Madrid
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Il giorno della liberazione è vicino"
News to go
Messina, sbarca dalla Calabria con 10 kg di droga: arrestato corriere
News to go
In Europa crescono obesità e sovrappeso, Oms lancia allarme
News to go
Pedopornografia, in 2021 casi cresciuti del 47%: 10-13 anni età più a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Nessun accordo su incontro tra Putin e Papa"
News to go
Ucraina, Stati Ue chiedono più tempo per ok a nuove sanzioni
News to go
Covid, allarme a Pechino: chiuse oltre 40 stazioni metropolitana
News to go
Mascherine sul lavoro, obbligo fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Champions League, stasera Real Madrid-Manchester City
News to go
Centinaia braccianti al nero in Maremma, erano pagati 2,5 euro l’ora
News to go
Bonus 200 euro, come sarà pagato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza